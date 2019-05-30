Northern Spark and more

Skewed Visions presents Birds of the Future

This manic installation performance of a new hybrid movement/theater piece was inspired by research into the nature of time and the combination of dystopian narratives in popular culture with resurgent political and social activism.

When: 8 p.m. May 30–June 1, June 3, June 7–8; ASL interpretation May 31; audio description June 3

Where: Fresh Oysters Performance Research, 512 E. 24th St.

Cost: $15–$28

Info: skewedvisions.org

Book Launch for Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age

Join Darrel J. McLeod in the launch of his debut memoir, Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age, on the last day of American Indian Month. McLeod writes about the impact of colonization on himself and his family, abuse, gender fluidity, queerness and grief.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31

Where: Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, 2020 W. Lake of the Isles Parkway

Cost: Free

Info: RSVP at tinyurl.com/mcleod-mn

Open Streets Lyndale

Much of Lyndale will be closed to automotive traffic and filled with booths and activities featuring local artists, performances, community groups and businesses. Come visit the Southwest Journal booth between Lake and 31st streets and tell us your story!

When: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, June 2

Where: Lyndale Ave., from 22nd to 54th streets

Cost: Free

Info: openstreetsmpls.org/lyndale

Foodstock

This family-oriented event celebrates Joyce Uptown Foodshelf’s 50 years of serving the Uptown and South Minneapolis with games, activities, food, music and entertainment.

When: 2 p.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, June 2

Where: Bryant Square Park, 3131 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: joyceuptownfoodshelf.org/events

Kith + Kin Chorus Season Finale with Cameron Kinghorn

Cameron Kinghorn will debut solo work with Kith + Kin, a 60-voice community choir, in this fundraising concert for Spare Key, which provides housing assistance to families in crisis.

When: 7 p.m.–10 p.m. Sunday, June 2

Where: Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S.

Cost: $15

Info: thecedar.org

Resilient Yards Workshop

Unseasonable warmth, long periods of drought, and flooding rains are the new normal in Minnesota. Learn how to create resilience in your yard using site planning, rain gardens, turf alternatives, trees, other plantings and more.

When: 6 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5

Where: Armatage Recreation Center, 2500 W. 57th St.

Cost: $15

Info: metroblooms.org/workshops

Gala for Young Dance featuring Gaelynn Lea

See performances by inclusive artistic community Young Dance and Duluth native and winner of NPR’s 2016 Tiny Desk Contest Gaelynn Lea. Participate in a silent auction, enjoy food from Holy Land and drinks from Atuvava and more.

When: 6:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6

Where: The Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S.

Cost: $40 (includes food and drinks)

Info: youngdance.org/spring-gala

Prince Born Day Celebration

This Prince-inspired event includes a four-course dinner (with a vegan or meat option), music by Mina Moore, a dance party and a purple drink. A percentage of the proceeds will go to support the career development of an aspiring black culinary professional.

When: Friday, June 7

Where: The Bird, 1612 Harmon Place

Cost: $49 early bird, $59 regular, $65 at the door

Info: tinyurl.com/prince-born-day

Loring Park Music Festival

See Honky-Tonk Jump, Larry Long and the Medicine Band, Jillian Rae, the Mill City Singers with Fred and J.D. Steele, Steam Machine and more. Food trucks will be on site.

When: 1 p.m.–8 p.m. Saturday, June 8

Where: Loring Park, 1382 Willow St.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Music Monday with Connie Evingson

To launch the new event space Nord Social Hall, French Meadow is hosting an ongoing series of jazz, blues and swing every other week through June. French Meadow’s menu is available at the venue.

When: Monday, June 10 and Monday, June 24

Where: Nord Social Hall, 2610 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $15 at the door

Info: frenchmeadowcafe.com/catering

Kickoff Celebration for Summer Concert Series

Bring a lawn chair, blanket and/or picnic basket and enjoy music, ice cream, popcorn, face painting and more.

When: 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11

Where: Bryant Square Recreation Center, 3101 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

Northern Spark

Once upon a time, Northern Spark lit fire to the Twin Cities with art and wonder, filling our little town with interactive, innovative art projects from dusk until dawn. Now the festival ends at the slightly more reasonable hour of 2 a.m. but extends over two days, which means there’s potentially time to see more projects, especially if you go on both days. Hitting up the Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul, the American Indian Cultural Corridor on Franklin Avenue, and the Commons in Downtown Minneapolis, it’s a spirit-filling event that will make you fall in love with our Twin Cities all over again.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15.

Where: American Indian Cultural Corridor (East Franklin Avenue), The Commons (425 Portland Ave.) and Rondo (University & Dale, St. Paul).

Info: 2019.northernspark.org

Cost: Free

Neon Garden

Walk through an interactive wall of neon art thanks to the artists from Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts.

Where: The Commons, 425 Portland Ave S.

The Biker

Help activate a moveable sculpture by riding a bike for five minutes. Public artist Victor Yepez collaborates with sculptor Richard Parnell and puppeteer and builder Jon “Huckleberry” Stoike.

Where: 1311 E. Franklin Ave.

Time Elapsed, Time Immemorial

New Native Theatre brings visitors on an interactive journey through audio, live performance and light, as they reveal untold stories.

Where: MN Chippewa Tribe Building, 1308 E. Franklin Ave.

Hearts of Our People Mural Kickoff and Visioning

Anishinaabe artist Natchez Beaulieu-Stately kicks off a new mural project during Northern Spark, inspired by “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists” at Minneapolis Institute of Art. She’ll project images and ideas onto the All My Relations Gallery.

Where: All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave.

Beatrix*Jar: Let’s Make Some Sounds!

Sound art duo Jacob Aaron Roske and Bianca Janine Pettis invite you into their Audio Playground, where guests get to make music of their own using vintage electronics instruments.

Where: The Commons, 425 Portland Ave S.