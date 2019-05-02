Lit Crawl and more

MN Artists Presents: Anat Shinar and Amal Rogers

Dance artists Anat Shinar and Amal Rogers are taking over the Walker Art Center for an evening of visual art, performance and conversation as part of an MN Artists presentation. Guiding the evening is a critical lens toward ways that marginalized artists are asked to turn their trauma into narratives for the benefit of the audience. Throughout the museum, you’ll find a new installation by textile artist Maggie Thompson, as well as a performance installation by Lela Pierce that uses bodies and dirt. Also watch out for a performance by the improvisation troupe Blackout, as well as a workshop and a panel discussion.

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 2

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl.

Cost: Free

Info: walkerart.org

Flanders Solo Opening: George Farrah

For George J. Farrah’s new solo exhibition at Douglas Flanders & Associates, the artist and poet will be showcasing his expressive abstract painting style. In his large-scale paintings, Farrah uses the thickness of paint as well as pattern and repetition to create works that recall geological formations. In another series, Farrah uses a more fluid style as he draws inspiration from water. As a whole these abstract pieces have a feeling of improvised music.

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 4

Where: Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: flandersart.com

Motionpoems

Poetry meets filmmaking for the ninth season of Motionpoems, taking place at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. The unique event brings words to life in the hands of filmmakers from around the world. This year’s lineup will include a mix of live-action, documentary and cross-disciplinary films that bring you into the selected poems in an intimate way.

When: 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, May 10

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free, but reservation required

Info: motionpoems.org

Skew Lines: Heid E. Erdrich and Rosy Simas

Collaborative dream team Rosy Simas and Heid Erdrich are at it again, with an immersive, ever-changing installation that will take place at SooVAC gallery. Their new project, “Skew Lines,” will evolve in the gallery throughout the month of May and will include installations created by Erdrich, an Anishinaabe artist, centered around her own ancestors and other Native people in the U.S. and Canada. Seneca choreographer and artist Simas, meanwhile, will install films and props from her recent work “Weave,” as well as a paper representation of her research into her diplomatic ancestors back to 1650.

When: May 4 to May 25

Where: SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Avenue S., Suite 101

Cost: Free

Info: soovac.org

Lit Crawl

Minnesota is often listed as the top literary state for a reason. We’ve got so many amazing bookstores, small presses, literary organizations and voracious readers. We just really like to read around here. Lit Crawl Minnesota is a chance to celebrate all that the literary community has to offer, with a day of bar and bookshop hopping, readings, mingling and more. This year, it takes place the same weekend as the new book festival, Wordplay, put on by the Loft Literary Center.

Cost: Free

Info: litcrawlmn.com

The Current’s Rock and Roll Book Club presents: Classic Rock Record Party with Steven Hyden

The Current’s Jay Gabler interviews rock star author Steven Hyden, who will also do some spinning and will read from his book, “Twilight of the Gods: A Journey to the End of Classic Rock.”

When: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Read More Women: Heads Up!

Electric Literature, Littsburgh and The Believer/Black Mountain Institute host a women-centric reading featuring Lacy Johnson and Angie Kim.

When: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Morrissey’s Irish Pub, 913 W. Lake St.

Autoptic Spring Showcase

Indy comic book and zine creators showcase their creations.

When: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Morrissey’s Irish Pub, 913 W. Lake St.

Naked Girls Reading

Naked readers Joy Coy, Stella Rosa and producer Queenie von Curves bring a bit of flesh to the written word.

When: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Trapeze Bubbles Bar at Barbette, 1602 W Lake St.

An Evening with Paper Darts & the Rumpus

Local literary and arts magazine Paper Darts teams up with nationally focused The Rumpus, for an evening of readings by local and national writers.

When: 7 to 8 p.m., Saturday, May 11

Where: Zoe’s Cafe, 821 W. Lake St.

Milkweed Editions and Graywolf Press present ‘Whose Pun Is It Anyway: A Play on Words’

Two of Minnesota’s beloved small presses celebrate all things pun in an evening featuring Mary Laura Philpott, Kristen Arnett and Chris Santiago.

When: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St.