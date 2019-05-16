Art-a-Whirl and more

Artist Talk: Alexa Horochowski with Christina Schmid

In 2014, artist Alexa Horochowski took over the Soap Factory for an exhibition that explored living in the age of the Anthropocene — meaning our world permanently impacted by humans. One of the pieces in that show was a work called “Cochayuyo,” named after the slithery kelp Horochowski brought back from a residency in Argentina. For this event, art critic Christina Schmid talks to Horochowski about the work and how she has explored humans’ destruction of the environment with her art.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30

Where: The Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl.

Cost: Free

Info: Walkerart.org

Jerome Emerging Printmakers Exhibition

Three emerging printmakers — Lamia Abukhadra, Connor Rice (CRICE) and Nancy Julia Hicks — culminate a nine-month fellowship with an exhibition that highlights works they’ve created throughout the process. You’ll see Hicks’ works that mine her own family history to create monotypes, artist books and soft sculptures made of screenprinted papers and fabrics. Abukhadra, meanwhile, challenges colonialist narratives about Palestine and its diaspora through her interdisciplinary work. Finally, Rice invents a new visual language to comment on the exploitation of black identity. The opening reception will include an artist talk at 7 p.m. and refreshments.

When: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 24

Where: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: highpointprintmaking.org

Jungle Theater: Small Mouth Sounds

A silent meditation retreat provides the setting for this warm and quirky new self-help parody by Bess Wohl, making its regional debut at the Jungle Theater. Trying to find inner peace, the seven city dwellers work through personal issues as they adjust to the no-talking retreat, led by a guru who leaves much to be desired.

When: May 15 to June 16

Where: The Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $15 for May 15 and 16 previews, $35-50

Info: jungletheater.org

Dive-In

The Subversive Sirens make up a synchronized swimming team that wants to change the world through black liberation, body positivity and LGBTQ inclusiveness. They won gold medals at the Gay Games in Paris last August and now have their sights on the IGLA Aquatics Championship in June. Support the team with a fun afternoon of swimming and synchro, including synchro performances, lessons and a “Splash Mob.”

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18

Where: Blaisdell YMCA, 3335 Blaisdell Ave. S.

Cost: $10–$25

Info: tinyurl.com/sirens-mn

CELICA meets Butoh

Part album release, part Butoh performance, “CELICA meets Butoh” pairs the ethereal sounds of local musician Sho Nikaido with the transfixing movement of Masanari Kawahara, who brings the ghostly Japanese dance form, Butoh, to the Bryant Lake Bowl stage. Nikaido’s low-fi, idiosyncratic solo project, CELICA, presents the first release of Nikaido’s own record label, Seated Heat Records. The vinyl being released, “Bouquet For the Sunset U’ve Never Seen,” includes a newsprint photozine featuring Nikaido’s own artwork.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $10, $8 in advance

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Art-a-Whirl

The annual Art-A-Whirl Festival gives you an inside look into artist studios located in Northeast Minneapolis, with additional gallery exhibitions and tons of great music events.

When: Friday-Sunday, May 17-19

Info: nemaa.org

Ghost Party: Caitlin Karolczak & Kate Iverson

Artists Caitlin Karolczak and Kate Iverson show off their latest paintings along with prints, limited edition works and snacks from Tomodachi.

Where: Storage Contemporary, California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Suite 514

Cost: Free

Amy Rice

Amy Rice’s quietly political and poignant artworks are always a sure bet.

Where: California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Suite 602

Cost: Free

Whirlygig 2019

The World Street Kitchen, Icehouse and Blue Door Pub head to Indeed Brewing Company for this stellar lineup of music from The Bad Man, Har Mar Superstar, Pert Near Sandstone and more.

Where: Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE

Cost: Free