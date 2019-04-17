Dining Out for Life and more

The Golden Record Project

In 1977, NASA sent into space two photograph records filled with black-and-white and color images, natural sounds and music selections, printed messages from U.S. president Jimmy Carter and an inspirational message in Morse code. The contents on the record, chosen by a committee chaired by astronomer Carl Sagan, were meant to carry a record of life on Earth, not just of humans, but of all living things and the Earth’s natural makeup. The U.S. launched the records into space in hopes they might one day reach extraterrestrials. Sandbox Theatre’s “The Golden Record Project” reflects on this moment in history with a piece that is part performance and part interactive installation. Celebrating the cultural significance of the original Golden Records, the group dreams up what new messages we could send to aliens today.

When: Through May 4

Where: 3109 E. 42nd St.

Cost: $10–$30

Info: sandboxtheatreonline.com

Arbor Day

Get excited about trees this Arbor Day at the 2019 Minneapolis Arbor Day Celebration at Theodore Wirth Park. Plant trees, climb trees, play tree-sized lawn games, make it through a tree-themed obstacle course and create a living tribute in honor or memory of loved ones, the funds from which go towards purchasing new trees. There will also be live music, food trucks and a beer garden hosted by Pat’s Tap.

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26

Where: Wirth Park, 2900 Glenwood Ave.

Cost: Free (tree dedications are $100)

Info: peopleforparks.net/upcoming-events.html

Velvet Swing

Early 20th century supermodel Evelyn Nesbit gets the Umbrella Collective treatment as the company brings to life Nesbit’s role in a scandalous murder trial. Emerging theater artist Alana Horton, known also as a drummer in the bands Bella Yaga and Controversial New Skinny, conceived this true crime send-up, co-creating the piece with Megan Clark and the ensemble. Murder, sex, and tabloids converge in this tabloid-worthy piece of theater. Content warning for violence, consent, sexual assault, alcohol and trauma, but we’ll note it’s also a feminist comedy.

When: Through April 27

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $5–$20

Info: umbrellaco.org

Kremblems Acoustic Night at the Warming House

Kremblems, a music collective and record label, will be playing an acoustic set at the intimate Warming House. Made up of a group of singer-songwriters and instrumentalists, Kremblems will present an evening of solo and collaborative acoustic pieces from the groups involved in the collective. Performing for the evening will be Daniel Chavez, Bailey Cogan, Warren Thomas Fenzi, Karl Remus and Christian Wheeler. The Warming House is a small listening room located in East Harriet with only 40 seats, so plan to buy your tickets in advance.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 26

Where: The Warming House, 4001 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: $10

Info: thewarminghouse.net

TMORA

Get in the mood for some scrumptious Russian piano trios at The Museum of Russian Art. The museum’s curator of classical music, Denis Evstuhin, will play piano along with guest instrumentalists Natalia Moiseeva on the violin and Tanya Remenikova on the cello. Taking on the fiery Sergei Rachmaninoff, the quintessentially Russian Alexander Borodin and the avant-garde Dmitri Shostakovich, the concert takes place amid the post-Stalinist portraiture depicted in the ongoing exhibit, “The Body in Soviet Art.” While you’re there, take a peek downstairs to see Sergei Isupov’s delightful surrealist sculptures.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave. S.

Cost: $30

Info: tmora.org

Dining Out for Life

The Aliveness Project hosts its 25th Dining Out for Life celebration, an annual fundraiser where over 100 restaurants across Minnesota donate a minimum of 20 percent of their proceeds toward the nonprofit organization’s work helping people living with HIV in Minnesota. It’s part of an international event benefitting 60 AIDS service agencies across the U.S. and Canada, all with the purpose of eliminating HIV for good, and supporting people living with the disease. All you have to do is go out to dinner and you’ll be helping out this great cause. The Saloon, Lush, the Finnish Bistro and Eagle Bolt Bar will all be donating 100 percent of their profits. Additionally, consider one of the spots listed below

on this day of gastro-advocacy.

Christos: 2632 Nicollet Ave.

Icehouse: 2528 Nicollet Ave.

The Lowbrow: 4244 Nicollet Ave.

French Meadow: 2610 Lyndale Ave. S.

Moto I: 2940 Lyndale Ave S.

Nighthawks: 3753 Nicollet Ave.

When: April 25

Info: diningoutforlifemn.org