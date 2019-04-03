Art in Bloom and more

Champagne Confetti and NOW Ensemble

Aby Wolf and Eric Mayson bring their experiment in finding the liminal space between acoustic and electronic music to the Twin Cities when Champagne Confetti hits the Parkway Theater. Vocalist Wolf and vocalist/pianist Mayson are accompanied by a string of musicians, singers and percussionists as they create an ethereal sound. Champagne Confetti is joined by the New York-based contemporary chamber group NOW Ensemble.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13

Where: The Parkway Theater, 4818 Chicago Ave.

Cost: $15

Info: theparkwaytheater.com

Christopher Corey Allen: ‘ardkore, a thing like you and me

Artist Christopher Corey Allen finds inspiration from rave culture, combat sports and semiotics for a series of videos and sculptures at Hair + Nails Gallery. The exhibition explores social cues, gestures, and social shapeshifting, blurring the lines between who is looking and what is being looked at.

When: Opening reception 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13

Where: Hair + Nails Contemporary Art Gallery, 2222½ E. 35th St.

Cost: Free

Info: hairandnailsart.com

The Hobbit

The Children’s Theatre Company’s slimmed down version of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” shows you don’t need a lot of gimmicks to make theater magic. Director/adaptor Greg Banks and the cast of five actors share the epic story of hobbits, dwarves, wizards and dragons through the use of physicality, humor and a dose of audience participation. Yes, if you are sitting in the front row, you may find yourself cast in the show. The role-switching, done by all of the cast except Dean Holt’s Bilbo, never gets confusing. Rather, watching the actors transform— often with very little costume change — is part of the fun.

When: Through April 14

Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: $15–$79

Info: childrenstheatre.org

Mapping Black Identities

In Frank Bowling’s 1970 map painting, titled “False Start,” the most visible continents that appear are Africa, South America and Australia. If you squint, you can kind of see North America as a red blob, and Europe is invisible. That’s on purpose, as Bowling questions the ways European colonialism continues to persist as a power structure in the world, especially in the art world. “Mapping Black Identities,” at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, uses Bowling’s work as a launchpad to explore the myriad ways that black artists have expressed their identity through art. With works like a crocheted sculpture adorned with children toys by Nick Cave, an enormous dyed cloth by Sam Gilliam and an intimate photograph defying stereotypical portrayals of black bodies by Deana Lawson, the exhibition challenges and provokes in numerous modalities.

When: Through March 15, 2020

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: artsmia.org

Art in Bloom

A sure sign that spring is finally here is the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s annual “Art in Bloom” weekend. It’s a fragrant extravaganza that matches ingenious floral designs with sculpture, paintings and other works of art across the museum’s galleries. So if this winter just seemed too much to bear, treat yourself to the often brilliant designs that illuminate and interpret art across centuries. Here’s a sampling of some of the Art in Bloom events you may want to explore.

When: April 11–14

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S.

Info: artsmia.org

Lecture: Joseph Massie, Into the Light

Come hear inside tips from world-renowned florist Joseph Massie — the five-time winner of the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show at this lecture series, which includes a chance to bid on one of Massie’s floral works of art.

When: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11

Cost: $35

Flowers after Hours

This spring fashion show is emceed by WCCO co-anchor Jason DeRusha. After two shows at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., meet the models at 8:30 p.m., followed by pop-up fashion throughout the galleries.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11

Cost: Free

TGI Floral

Enliven your Friday evening with flowers. Mia will be open late with a cash bar and entertainment to enjoy before and after you peruse the flower-accented galleries.

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 12

Cost: Free

Mixology Workshop: Art of the Perfect Cocktail

Cocktail experts from Norseman Distillery guide workshop goers through three different floral-inspired cocktails recipes, followed by a tour of Mia’s “spirited” works led by senior docent Lucy Hicks.

When: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, April 11 and Saturday, April 13

Cost: $75

Family Day

The children’s book “Dragons Love Tacos,” written by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri, inspires Art In Bloom’s Family Day event, which includes storytelling, dragon taco parties, dragon crafts and more.

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14

Cost: Free