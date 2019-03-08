Women’s History Month and more

Brkfst Dance Company and Kaleena Miller

Tap dancer extraordinaire Kaleena Miller teams up with the BRKFST Dance Company, known for their thrilling break dancing moves and style that mixes martial arts, burlesque and contemporary dance. Grounded in rhythm and movement, the show celebrates different genres of dance in a fast-moving show. Local composers Renée Copeland, Tom Woodling and HALEY are all featured as part of the show.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10

Where: The Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $21

Info: thecowlescenter.org

‘Empty Metal’

As part of its INDIgenesis Film Series, the Walker Art Center screens the film “Empty Metal” by Anishinaabe filmmaker Adam Khalil and Bayley Sweitzer. Assassination plots, computer hackers, alternative reality — this film mixes punk rock and politics using fragmented and non-linear storytelling set to drone music by Éliane Radigue.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 8

Where: The Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: $10

Info: walkerart.org

Puppet Lab 2019

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre launches their annual Puppet Lab festival, a foray into radical puppetry performance. The first week features “The Early Years of Rachel Carson” by local artist Tara Fahey, about the early 20th century marine biologist and conservationist, and “A for Akiko” by Akiko Ostlund, which pushes back against white supremacy from the point of view of an immigrant. For the second week, Elle Thoni and Michele Spaise get into the action with a fantastical tale about a disappearing lake and a meditation on healing through trauma.

When: March 15–25 (7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays)

Where: The Avalon Theatre, 1500 E. Lake St.

Cost: $15

Info: hobt.org

Ed Bok Lee reads from ‘Mitochondrial Night’

Ed Bok Lee will read from his latest book of poems, which use DNA as a powerful tool of navigation. In “Mitochondrial Night,” Lee mixes genetic biology and familial and national history with the acute imagery of dive bars and epic legacies. The child of immigrants from both North and South Korea, the poet grew up in Minnesota as well as South Korea and North Dakota. He currently teaches at Metropolitan State University in Saint Paul. “Mitochondrial Night” follows his award-winning book, “Whorled,” which won the American Book Award and the Minnesota Book Award in poetry.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: raintaxi.com

‘Salvador Dalí: In Search of Immortality’

Take a trip into the mind of surrealistic artist Salvador Dalí’s with this documentary by David Pujol. Using archival footage of the artist and his contemporaries, the film seeks out the meaning and method behind Dalí’s creativity. Looking back at the places he lived, the people he loved and the techniques he used, this is a great film to catch if you’re a fan of Dalí’s work.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20

Where: Landmark’s Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave.

Cost: $15

Info: landmarktheatres.com

Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month is a great time to get a little extra feminist. Maybe catch a show that gives you a bit of history into the feminist movement, and support women artists.

‘When We Were Young and Unafraid’

Persistent Theatre Production takes a look at the early second-wave feminist movement of the 1970s with this play about a woman who turns her small bed and breakfast place into a domestic violence refuge.

When: March 15–24 (7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays)

Where: Fallout Urban Art Center, 2609 Stevens Ave. S.

Cost: $20

Info: persistenttheatreproductions.com

‘Abandoned Outlines pt. 2: A National Women’s Day Production’

Three Twin Cities dance collectives working in urban styles, including New Black City, S.H.E., and Zephonix, join forces for an evening of dance timed with National Women’s Day.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10

Where: The Lab, 700 N. 1st St.

Cost: $20

Info: thelabtheater.org

‘Trailblazing Women: In the Spirit of Harriet Tubman’

Local musicians, including J.D. Steele and MacPhail Community Youth Choir, drummers from WE WIN Institute and singer Annie Mack join performance artist Hester Moore for this evening of song and storytelling inspired by Harriet Tubman.

When: Monday, March 11 (5 p.m. reception, 6:30 p.m. performance)

Where: 900 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $15 suggested donation

Info: hennepintheatretrust.org

‘Women’s History Month: The Historical Comedybration (with fabulous prizes)’

With comedy, history and a dose of game show, you can’t go wrong with this funny tour with women from science history, directed by Heather Meyer.

When: 7 p.m. March 17, 24 and 31

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $15

Info: bryantlakebowl.com