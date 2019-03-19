Claytopia and more

1 of 30

With the Weisman Art Museum’s exciting “Incubator Project,” Twin Cities artists and researchers from the University of Minnesota cross-pollinate their respective disciplines for results that are unexpected and often radical. The latest collaboration pairs kinesiology professor Thomas Stoffregen, an expert on motion sickness, and choreographer Pramila Vasudevan, of Aniccha Arts. With “1 of 30,” they are working with three movers, a dramaturg and a sculptor to use performance as a method of scientific and creative inquiry. Can this team use dance as a way of preventing getting seasick or carsick? Is art an untapped tool that can take science to the next level? Stop by the Weisman to find out.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31

Where: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy

Cost: Free

Info: wam.umn.edu

MAEP Opening: Sieng Lee

Hmong artist Sieng Lee collaborated with renowned shaman Wa Leng Lee for his latest installation on view at the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s MAEP Gallery, which showcases local artists. Titled “Sieng Lee: Siv Yiv and his Wooden Horses,” the work offers a modern-day retelling of the first Hmong shaman, Siv Yiv, and investigates themes of assimilation.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: artsmia.org

Story Club Minneapolis

Got a story you’ve been itching to share with the world? Throw your name into the hat at “Story Club Minneapolis,” the live monthly storytelling show run by the talented and funny Amy Salloway. Each month, audience members are picked to share their stories, so long as their stories are true and happened to them personally. There are two featured storytellers as well, including Klark Eversman and the mistress of morbid whimsy, Heidi Arneson.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $15 to $18

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Puppet Lab 2019: Week Two

The second week of In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre’s “Puppet Lab,” features two new works—“The Alluvial,” by Andrew Young, and “Not here, Not there: An Adoptee’s Journey to Home,” by Kallie Melvin. Both works explore themes of identity, memory, migration, and family. It will be a night of live music, shadow puppetry, storytelling and more.

When: March 22 to 24 (7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday)

Where: In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, 1500 E. Lake St.

Cost: $15

Info: hobt.org

Claytopia

Excitement has been generating around Twin Cities’ galleries for “Claytopia,” the annual conference hosted by the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts, taking place this year at the Minneapolis Convention Center. There are many exhibitions being held in conjunction with the conference, highlighting contemporary ways artists are working with clay. Here are a few places in town you can visit to see what’s happening at the forefront of ceramic art.

‘Little Red Quartet’

Artists Stephanie DeArmond, Erin Paradis, Jasmine Peck and Ginny Sims investigate ways that ceramic objects and ideas intersect as they re-imagine the White Page’s gallery space.

When: Opening reception 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28; exhibition runs March 27 to 31

Where: The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: the-white-page.org

Aaron Becker: ‘Mental Spaces’

Aaron Becker re-imagines how we choose objects to fill interior space with his wheel-thrown objects at this show that takes place in a porch window in Minneapolis.

When: Opening reception 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28; exhibition runs March 27 to 30

Where: The Porch Gallery, 3306 Park Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: theporchgallery.com

‘The Form Will Find Its Way: Contemporary Ceramic Sculptural Abstraction’

Minneapolis-based independent curator Elizabeth Carpenter, formerly a curator at the Walker Art Center, has put together this large-scale exhibition featuring invited international artists and artists chosen from an international open call, all responding to the notion espoused by artist Peter Voulkos that painting, sculpture and pottery need not be separate and siloed art forms, but rather can co-mingle for excellent results.

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28; exhibition runs through March 30

Where: Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: cla.umn.edu

Highpoint Presents: ‘Crossing Dimensions’

Five clay artists — Heather Delisle, Edward S. Eberle, Ron Meyers, JJ Peet and Patti Warashina — blur boundaries of disciplines for this exhibition that dabbles in ceramics and works on paper, all connected to the Japanese folk art tradition of Mingei.

When: Opening reception 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29; exhibition runs through March 31

Where: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: highpointprintmaking.org