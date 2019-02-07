Valentine’s Day and more

‘HAIR’

There’s a new theater company in town, but these actors aren’t new to theater. Theater 55 aims to enrich the lives of elders as artists, audiences and lifelong learners through theater. Their inaugural show is a production of “HAIR,” a musical that, perhaps more than any other, defines the baby boomer generation during the Vietnam era. The musical marks its 50th Broadway anniversary this year.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10.

Where: Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St.

Cost: $25

Info: theatre55.brownpapertickets.com

‘[Periphery] The Student Sit-ins of 1960’

Youth actors from Youth Performance Company bring audiences back to the Civil Rights movement with this piece that takes place in North Carolina in 1960. Four black activists make radical change by sitting at an all-white lunch counter — and history is altered forever. Taking place in Black History month, the show takes on this important moment in our country.

When: Feb. 8–24

Where: Howard Conn Fine Arts Center, 1900 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $15 adults, $12 children/seniors

Info: youthperformanceco.org

Indigo World

In the Heart of the Beast’s Avalon Theatre gets transformed into an interactive — and inclusive — art and music party when the Indigo Crew takes over the space. DJs Michel.Be, Lady Em, queenDuin and TaliaKnight will be providing the music, while local artists create an installation all about sacred geometry, love and liberation. With live visuals created by Nolan Regan Morice and the creative imaginings of Studio Thalo and Adrianna Foreman, it should be a fun night.

When: 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9

Where: In the Heart of the Beast’s Avalon Theatre, 1500 E. Lake St.

Cost: $5­–$15

Info: facebook.com/events/2255074248152626

‘As You Like It’

The Guthrie presents Shakespeare’s most romantic play that doesn’t involve everyone dying at the end. “As You Like It” feels rather contemporary these days, with its teasing out of gender identity and critical look at how its female characters carve out power and control in their own lives. Local actor Meghan Kreidler takes on the role of Rosalind, a character who was feminist before feminism.

When: Feb. 14–March 17

Where: The Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St.

Cost: $21–$78

Info: guthrietheater.org

Mara Duvra: To be seen / To be manifold

Local artist Mara Duvra explores a different visual representation of black women and women of color than what predominates most of our culture. Duvra’s photographs evoke the interior life of her subjects, exposing poetry and vulnerability. Finding three-dimensionality in photographic work, Duvra is an artist you will want to get more familiar with.

When: Feb. 11­–April 6. Opening reception is 6 p.m.–9 p.m., Thursday Feb. 14.

Where: Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N.

Cost: Free

Info: juxtapositionarts.org

Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re looking to go out on a date with your sweetie, you’re looking for a sweetie or you just want to do something fun with friends, there are plenty of options for Valentine’s Day — either on the day itself or on its love-filled days around it.

‘Love Comics’

Have some fun at this campy live-action musical inspired by romance comics of the 1940s and ’50s.

When: Feb. 8–March 2

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.,

Cost: $19 in advance; $22 at the door

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Love Art and Chocolate

ColorWheel Gallery will have art for sale, arts activities and plenty of chocolate at their Valentine’s Day event.

When: 2 p.m.­–7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

Where: ColorWheel Gallery, 319 W. 46th St.

Cost: Free

Info: colorwheelgallery.com

‘The Love Tapes’

Experimental video artist Wendy Clarke explores what “love” means to different people in this participatory project made in 1981, now on view at the Walker. Take your date to the film before perusing the galleries or having a cocktail at Esker Grove.

When: 5 p.m.–6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, with repeated screenings on a loop

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: Free

Info: walkerart.org

Bumraiser

Dance-as-party company, Dancebums, are having a fundraiser with performances by local musicians Aby Wolf and Eric Mayson, plus a performance by dance duo HiJack. There’s be dancing, snacks and beverages.

When: 6 p.m.–11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14

Where: Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave.

Cost: $25 in advance ($45 for two), $30 at the door

Puppet Cabaret

What better way to celebrate love than with puppets?

When: 7:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14

Where: In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, 1500 E. Lake St.

Cost: $12

Info: hobt.org