Cuban Film Festival and more

‘How to Become Lost’

Artist Leslie Barlow makes her first foray as a curator with “How to Become Lost,” a new exhibit at a gallery called Waiting Room. The show features artists that use their work as a means of healing. Can art be therapeutic? Can it provide an escape from one’s troubles, or a way to deal them in some way? Find out through these new pieces by Sayge Carroll, Meg Murphy, Lamar Peterson, Jacob Aaron Schroeder, and Maggie Thompson.

When: Through April 20. Opening reception 7 p.m.­–9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.

Where: Waiting Room, 7141 France Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: waitingroomart.org

Dykes Do Drag

For 20 years, Dykes Do Drag has been a celebratory gathering featuring drag, burlesque, dance, music and a lot more. Featuring the talents of people of all genders, cultures, races and orientations, the lively show produced by Heather Spear, The Gentleman King, has grown and pushed the boundaries of gender expression and performance since its inception. Mostly, it’s just a lot of sexy and edgy fun, so come have a drink and toast this long-standing cabaret night in hopes they will make it another 20 years.

When: 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, and Friday, Feb. 22; 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $18 ($14–$18 in advance)

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

‘The Body in Soviet Art’

A new exhibition at The Museum of Russian Art takes a look at depictions of the human form through paintings created between the 1950s and 1970s. The exhibition is drawn from the collection of Raymond and Susan Johnson, which the museum says is the largest privately owned collection of Russian Realist paintings outside of the former Soviet Union. The show will reflect on the unique emphasis of the working body in mid-century Soviet paintings.

When: Through Sept. 1. Opening reception 6:30 p.m.­–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave. S.

Cost: $10

Info: tmora.org

‘The Monica Meditations’ and ‘Brandi Alexander’

Solo performers Paige Collette and Tatiana Pavela share a double bill of one-woman shows that mix serious subjects and comedy with a feminist bent. In “The Monica Mediations,” Paige Collette channels Monica Lewinsky in an endearing, funny and thought-provoking piece, while Tatiana Pavela’s “Brandi Alexander,” shows what happens when a standup comic faces the man who assaulted her — before she opens for his act. Be prepared to ride the waves of emotions, both laughter and tragedy, with this show.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28; 10 p.m. Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2

Where: The Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $10–$15

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

10th-annual Cuban Film Festival

It’s been 60 years since the Cuban Revolution and 10 years since the inception of the Minnesota Cuban Festival, a series of films that bring Cuba’s rich culture to the Twin Cities. Co-presented with the Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul, the Minnesota Cuba Committee and the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC), this year’s festival features documentaries, dark comedies and fictionalized histories, and it investigates issues such as the role of women in the revolution and domestic violence.

When: Feb. 21—March 28

Where: St. Anthony Main Theatre, 114 Southeast Main St.

Cost: $8

Info: mspfilm.org

‘The Forbidden Shore’

Documentarian Ron Chapman shows footage of over 40 performances by Cuban artists — both in concert halls and on street corners — in this film that explores the way Cuban music is intertwined with its culture and politics.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21

‘The Good Demons (Los Buenos Demonios)’

Cuban director Gerardo Chijona tells the story of a taxi driver named Tito, who leads a double life in this darkly comic film.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28

‘Cuban Women in Revolution’

Women from all walks of life were interviewed over a 15-year period for this documentary that tracks the role of women in Cuba’s development.

When: 6:30 p.m. March 4–5

‘Sergio and Sergei’

This historical fiction piece imagines a conversation between a Cuban amateur radio operator and Soviet cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, who was forced to stay in orbit after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1992.

When: 7 p.m. March 14

‘The Return (El Regreso)’

Popular television actress Blanca Rosa Blanco reprises her role as a police officer in this feature film that marks her directorial debut.

When: 7 p.m. March 21

‘Ghost Town to Havana’

Two youth baseball coaches — one in Oakland, the other in Havana — meet on video and decide to have their teams play against each other in Cuba.

When: 7 p.m. March 28