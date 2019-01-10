Out There 2019 and more

‘A Different View’

Artist Jodi Reeb creates art from the perspective of bees for her latest project being presented at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. In “A Different View,” Reeb has taken photographs of pollinator-friendly plants and used them to create mixed-media works with an encaustic painting technique, which uses beeswax. The body of work signifies a new direction for Reeb, taking on a hyper-realistic quality while also carrying Reeb’s delicate painting technique, and raising awareness about bee colony collapse in Minnesota at the same time.

When: Artist reception is 1:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Show runs through March 11.

Where: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska

Cost: Free with gate admission ($15)

Info: arboretum.umn.edu

‘Prime Time Balls’

Balls Cabaret, the midnight variety show that has been going strong at the Southern Theater for 25 years, is going prime time in honor of its anniversary. Producer Leslie Ball will be bringing her signature mix of music, theater, puppetry and so much more at the early hour of 7:30 p.m. Afterwards, stay for a reception and reminisce on all the great variety acts that have been presented over the years.

When: Jan. 10–12. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S.

Cost: $35 suggested donation

Info: southerntheater.org

Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention

Show off your tattoos and get a new one at the 10th-annual Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention, a touring convention that highlights the artistry of tattoo artists from around the world and also here locally. With live demonstrations and a plethora of tattoo-related jewelry, clothing and artwork, it’s a feast for the eyes for tattoo enthusiasts. The convention also includes sideshow entertainment, including live human suspension.

When: 2 p.m.—midnight Friday, Jan. 11; 11 a.m.—midnight, Saturday, Jan. 12; 11 a.m.—8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13

Where: Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall

Cost: $20 per day. Three-day pass is $40.

Info: villainarts.com

‘Mr. Popper’s Penguins’

The house of Mr. and Mrs. Popper gets a lot more crowded when their Penguin, Captain Cook, and his mate, Greta, decide to start a family of their own. What to do but start a traveling vaudeville act? This story, based on the book by Florence and Richard Atwater and set in Stillwater, offers music, dancing and penguin-y goodness.

When: Jan. 15–Feb. 24

Where: Children’s Theater Company, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: $15–$74

Info: childrenstheatre.org

‘Twelfth Night’

Shakespeare can seem intimidating at times, so the Orchard Theater Collective makes things a bit more welcoming with free snacks. They’ll also have wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages for this performance taking place at the Calvary Church in Uptown. So come and enjoy one of Shakespeare’s funniest and most romantic plays, directed by Craig Johnson and Damian Leverett, and don’t worry about taking things too seriously.

When: Jan. 4–Jan. 19

Where: Glanton Theater, Calvary Church, 2608 Blaisdell Ave.

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Info: orchardtheatercollective.org

Out There 2019: Transnational/Transdisciplinary

The Walker Art Center’s annual Out There festival brings cutting-edge performance art from all over the world right here to the Twin Cities. Taking place every year in January, it’s the perfect antidote to cold and dreary weather: four weekends of weirdness and wonder, where artists often merge and shift forms and remake the rules. This year’s lineup looks promising.

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl.

Info: walkerart.org

The Many Sides of Rabih Mroué

Lebanese interdisciplinary artist Rabih Mroué kicks the festival off with a lecture-performance, called “Sand in Your Eyes” followed by a Q&A and then a reception. You can also check out Mroué’s installation in Gallery 2, “Again we are defeated.”

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 10

Cost: Free

‘Borborygmus’

Rabih Mroué collaborates with Lebanese actor-writer-director Lina Majdalanie and artist-musician Mazen Kerbaj in this dramatic-comic theater piece weaving together personal identities and contemporary world politics.

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 11 and 12.

Cost: $25

‘JACK &’

Part cooking show, part stand-up routine, this uses comedy as it examines the prison industrial complex.

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 17–19.

Cost: $25

‘Zvizdal [Chernobyl, so far—so close]’

An elderly couple refuses to leave their home near Chernobyl, 30 years after the disaster.

When: Jan. 24–26

Cost: $25

‘Minefield’

Argentine theater maker Lola Arias returns to the Walker for a documentary piece about the Falklands war.

When: Jan. 31­–Feb. 2

Cost: $30