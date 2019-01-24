Loppet Festival and more

‘Imagine’

Things are going to get a little bit funky at the American Swedish Institute. The institute’s next exhibition, “Imagine,” features Swedish surrealist photographer Erik Johansson. Prepare to have your mind blown by these fascinating, dream-like digital compositions. While you’re there, you’ll also be able to check out “Witness,” featuring photographs of a post-Chernobyl Sápmi landscape by Minneapolis-based Stuart Clipper, as well as “Facing the Climate,” featuring humorous and satirical reflections by five Swedish cartoonists.

When: Jan. 26–April 28. Preview party is 7 p.m.–10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25.

Where: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave.

Cost: $12. Preview party is $20 ($15 for ASI members).

Info: asimn.org

Lake Harriet Kite Festival

Let your inner whimsy fly at the annual Lake Harriet Kite Festival. Come check out the beautiful kites, or bring one of your own to fly. There will also be ice fishing, fat bike riding, snowshoeing and a marshmallow roast. And, for those missing the Art Shanty Projects this year, there will be a mini-Art Shanty festival of performances, activities and art.

When: Noon–4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Art Shanty activities run until 7 p.m.

Where: Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Harriet Pkwy

Cost: Free

Info: minneapolisparks.org

‘Get Lucky’

It hasn’t been a great couple of years for non-profit arts organizations. With extreme financial difficulties or outright closures happening all around town at places like Intermedia Arts, the Soap Factory and Patrick’s Cabaret, it’s more important than ever to support spaces that are doing the work of bringing art to the Twin Cities. In the Lyn-Lake area, Soo Visual Arts Center is a small but mighty non-profit gallery that is supporting artists and hosting wonderful exhibitions, all with extensive open hours for folks to pop in and enjoy the art. Come support their work at their annual fundraiser. It’s a see-and-be-seen kind of event.

When: 7 p.m.­–11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26

Where: SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 101

Cost: $60 in advance; $65 at the door

Info: soovac.org

‘Baggage Claims’

An international group of 18 artists explore notions of immigration, freedom, uncertainty and home in “Baggage Claims.” Organized by the Orlando Museum of Art and curated by Ginger Gregg Duggan and Judith Hoos Fox of curatorsquared, the show grapples with our present moment. In a time when there intense political strife regarding immigration here in the U.S. and also abroad, now is a time to look into stories and experiences more deeply, from artists who draw on their own life to create their work. The preview party includes interactive activities by Carryon Homes, the collaborative group that created the multifunctional pavilion outside of the Convention Center last year, as well as a short film on what home means, a playlist about travel and migration created by DJ Chamun, appetizers and a cash bar.

When: Feb. 2–May 12. Preview party is 7 p.m.–10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1.

Where: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Parkway

Cost: Free

Info: wam.umn.edu

‘Roman Verostko and the Cloud of Unknowing’

A retrospective of Minneapolis College of Art and Design Professor Emeritus Roman Verostko, known for his code-generated imagery, or algorithmic art, includes his pre-algorist work, pen and brush plotter drawings, early screen/video pieces, electronic machines, mural projects, artist books and newer editioned prints.

When: Through Feb. 24. Opening reception is 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25.

Where: MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: mcad.edu

City of Lakes Loppet Festival

There are two ways to handle the cold and ice of winter: beat it or join it. Sure, you could fly South or huddle under the blankets at home, but isn’t it more fun to get out and enjoy winter activities? There’s plenty to see and do at the Loppet.

Info: Loppet.org

Cost: Varies by event. Events are free for spectators.

Classic Marathon

Participate or watch skiers from all over the country compete in this ski marathon.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2

Where: Starts at the North Beach on Bde Maka Ska and ends at Trailhead in Wirth Park.

Penn Cycle Fat Tire Loppet

The one day of the year fat tire riders are allowed on the groomed Loppet Trail, this is a sight to see.

When: Noon, Sunday Feb. 3

Where: Starts in Uptown and ends at Trailhead in Wirth Park

UCare Luminary Loppet

Enjoy glowing ice art and performances at this luminous event.

When: 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2

Where: Lake of the Isles

Southwest Journal Snow Sculpture Contest

Snow becomes art in this family friendly contest.

When: 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2. Awards at 4 p.m.

Where: Bde Maka Ska