Events for the New Year

‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ in concert

“Star Wars: A New Hope” in concert is back by popular demand, bringing John Williams’ action-packed score to a live audience. The show is a great option for “Star Wars” fans as well as anyone that knows that things that are popular are also sometimes also brilliant. The experience pairs the classic movie with live musical accompaniment conducted by Sarah Hicks, the Minnesota Orchestra’s principal conductor for Live at Orchestra Hall. Get ready for robots, Wookies, light sabers and some great music at this fun and accessible high art event.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5; 2 p.m. Sunday Jan. 6

Where: Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $51–$125

Info: minnesotaorchestra.org

Mandala stone painting and wine

You don’t have to be a professional artist to tap into your creative spirit. For some reason, we are often socialized to think that once you become a grownup, you don’t get to do fun arts and projects anymore. Well, guess what? You still can. Head on down to Urban Forage Winery and Cider House and try your hand at mandala stone painting session. Learn the techniques and try your hand at this beautiful craft, all while sipping on wine, cider and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

When: 2:30 p.m.–4 p.m. Dec. 30, Jan. 13 and Feb. 17

Where: Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St.

Cost: $25

Info: mandalastoneartclasses@yahoo.com

‘Angry Black Woman and Well-Intentioned White Girl’

Theater artists Amoke Kubat and Jennifer Johnson take a deep dive into a discussion about race. The two friends break open the notion of “Minnesota Nice” by unearthing layers of what often goes unsaid. It’s a play but also a conversation, one that you’re invited to take part in as the artists talk racism, white supremacy and other forms of injustice alive and well today.

When: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5

Where: Water Bar & Public Studio, 2518 Central Ave.

Cost: $10–$20 sliding scale

Info: water-bar.org

Books & Bars

Books & Bars is a book club on overdrive. Hosted by journalist and book lover Jeff Kamin, the long-running series offers lively chats in a relaxed atmosphere. It’s a great chance to dig a little deeper into contemporary books, like Meg Medina’s “Burn Baby Burn,” the book that’s on the docket for their January event. Set in Queens, New York in the late 1970s, the book is a coming-of-age story about a Cuban-American teenager finding her place in the world. Come grab a beer, browse around Moon Palace Books and get to know some folks in a literary but fun setting.

When: 7 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8

Where: Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: booksandbars.com

New Year’s Eve

Congratulations! You made it through 2018. Time to close the chapter on all the joys and sorrows that happened in the last 12 months and look toward brighter futures. And whether you like to dance, drink, be entertained or immerse yourself in nature, we wish you the very best in the New Year.

Transmission Presents ’80s Prom — A New Year’s Eve Celebration

Bring in the New Year with DJ Jake Rudh, who will be holding court at First Avenue with his popular Transmission party.

When: 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Where: First Avenue, 701 N. 1st St.

Cost: $20

Info: first-avenue.com

Hipshaker/Hotpants New Years Eve Throwdown

Get funky this New Years with Hipshaker and Hotpants. DJs Ben Mena, George Rodriguez, Greg Waletski and Brian Engel bring the best of soul, funk, boogie, Latin and old-school R&B records.

When: 9 pm.­–2 a.m.

Where: Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE

Cost: $15

Info: kittcatklub.net

Candlelight and Ice

This is a great option if drinking isn’t your cup of tea: An early evening of nature lit by candlelight, hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows.

When: 5 p.m.–9 p.m.

Where: Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Dr. S., Richfield

Cost: Free

Info: visitrichfield.com/event/candlelight-and-ice-new-years-eve-event

Bash Cancer

Ring in the New Year with the funny and talented Carolyn Pool and Shanan Custer. They host an evening of entertainment to support local costume designer Emily Heaney, who is battling cancer, and the Cancer Research Institute.

When: 9 p.m.­–1 a.m.

Where: Wabasha Street Caves, 215 Wabasha St., St. Paul

Cost: $50

Info: brownpapertickets.com/event/3738688

‘Tipsy Kangaroo’s Naughty Puppet Review’

Puppeteers get naughty at this puppet review. (Not advisable for children!)

When: 10:30 p.m.

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $15

Info: bryantlakebowl.com