Artsy holiday pop-up shops and more

Glögg tours at ASI

Stop by the American Swedish Institute after hours for a glögg tour of the museum’s current Handmade Holidays exhibition. What is glögg, you ask? Well, glögg is a Scandinavian spiced wine that ASI mixes up into cocktails for your pleasure, to serve along with tasty bites. Enjoy Nordic holiday traditions, including decorations, handmade crafts and stories. (21-plus)

When: Thursday, Dec. 27

Where: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave.

Cost: $50 for ASI members; $55 for non-members

Info: asimn.org

‘A Very Die Hard Christmas’

Is “Die Hard” a Christmas Movie? If you’ve been hoping to get to the bottom of this very pressing question, head on over to the Bryant-Lake Bowl for this spoof on Hollywood, pop culture and Christmas all at once. If you’re looking for something a bit riotous and fun this holiday, “A Very Die Hard Christmas” just might be for you.

When: 10 p.m. Dec.r 13­–15 and 20–22

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $18 at the door, $15 in advance

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

‘Detours: Made Here’ launch

For five years, Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Made Here Program has been livening up downtown through public art and performance. Whether it’s miniature exhibits in storefronts, giant murals or pop-up live music events, the program has added a dose of local art to the heart of downtown. For their upcoming “Detours” launch, Made Here will look back at its five years with a retrospective exhibition, live performances and a virtual reality lounge, all at 900 Hennepin Ave. (the former Solera building, now owned by Hennepin Theatre Trust). Check out the all-new public art installed downtown, then come inside for some entertainment and a Lisa Frank cocktail.

When: 5:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14

Where: 900 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: hennepintheatretrust.org

‘Fight Night’ at the Phoenix

No celebrity, politician or fictional character is safe when Theatre Coup d’Etat puts on “Fight Night,” an evening combat with hands, swords, axes and some objects you won’t expect. “Fight Night: Decked Halls Edition” will have a holiday theme, as comedy, stage combat, audience participation and beer get tangled up in an evening of fun.

When: 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21

Where: Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $10–$20

Info: fightnight.brownpapertickets.com

Roma Di Luna at Icehouse

Roma di Luna brings their sweet melancholy to Icehouse for an evening of music taken from the band’s entire catalogue, including a few unreleased songs. The Minneapolis band — featuring Polica’s Channy Leaneagh and her former husband, Alexei Moon Casselle of Kill The Vultures — split up in 2011 when the singer-songwriter couple dissolved their marriage. Thankfully, they’re back, along with vocalist Jessi Prousha (Fraea) and the Grave Trio rhythm section (JG Everest, Ben Durrant and Ryan Lovan). Chastity Brown joins as a guest DJ.

When: 10 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22

Where: Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $16

Info: icehousempls.com

Artsy holiday pop-up shops

If gift giving is part of your holiday tradition, why not check out some of these artist pop-up events? This time of year is huge for artists, artisans and craftspeople, who tout an array of unique, handmade items you can share with your loved ones.

Linden Hills Holiday Market

The Linden Hills Holiday Market has been going strong since the beginning of November, featuring artistic gifts as well as delectable treats and winter home and garden decor.

When: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 and 23

Where: Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St.

Cost: Free

Info: mplscraftmarket.com

SooVAC Artist’s Holiday Shop

If you’ve been looking for that perfect piece for your home, check out Soo Visual Arts Center’s annual Artists’s Holiday Shop, where you’ll find prints, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, and much more by local artists and makers.

When: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Thursday–Friday and 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday–Sunday through Dec. 23.

Where: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 101

Cost: Free

Info: soovac.org

Festive AF Holiday Craft Pop-up

For something a little more non-traditional, try this edgier craft pop-up, featuring jewelry, ceramics, cat fashion, subversive cross-stitching, bow ties and more.

When: Noon–5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16

Where: ArcStone Technology, 2836 Lyndale Ave. S.

Info: facebook.com/ThirdDRD

Raging Art Holiday Pop-up

Fifty artists selected by Gamut Gallery have free run of the downtown Minneapolis space. For everything from high art to crafty handmade collectables, you’ll want to check this out.

When: 1 p.m.–7 p.m. Thursday–Sunday through Dec. 22

Where: 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis

Cost: Free

Info: gamutgallerympls.com

JXTA Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Support the next generation of artists by purchasing handmade ceramics, textiles and more from youth artist apprentices.

When: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15

Where: JXTA Pop-Up Shop, 2007 Emerson Ave. N.

Cost: Free

Info: juxtaposition.org