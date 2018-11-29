Holiday Shows and more

‘Prints on Ice’

Members of Highpoint Center for Printmaking cooperative share their work in the annual “Prints on Ice” exhibition, a curated show that includes 70 pieces from 32 printmakers. Boasting all different kinds of printmaking — from traditional to cutting edge — the exhibit highlights the many different kinds of work artists are able to create using Highpoint’s facilities. The prints on view (and those shrink-wrapped in bins) will also be on sale, if you’re looking for affordable gifts for the season.

When: Through Feb. 9. Reception is 6:30 p.m.–9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30.

Where: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: highpointprintmaking.org

‘A Year with Frog and Toad’

Youth Performance Company brings Arnold Lobel’s beloved characters to life in “A Year with Frog and Toad.” Robert and Willie Reale’s adaptation of the story first premiered at the Children’s Theatre Company 16 years ago before heading to Broadway for a Tony-nominated run. Now, young actors from Youth Performance Company take on the amphibian odd couple through four seasons in a new imagining of the heartwarming musical.

When: Nov. 30–Dec. 17

Where: Howard Conn Fine Arts Center, 1900 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: Tickets are $12 for children and seniors, $15 for adults

Info: youthperformanceco.org

Amy Rice: ‘Root Down’

It may be cold and wintery outside, but Amy Rice brings a little spring into your life with “Root Down” at Groveland Gallery. The exhibition brings out the local artist’s love of nature, with a full spectrum of colors that come to life in her paintings of wildflowers and fauna, birds, bugs and fields. Rice’s solo show will be on view in conjunction with a group exhibition called “Sense of Place,” featuring eleven Groveland artists taking inspiration from nature.

When: Through Jan. 19. Reception is noon–5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.

Where: Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace

Cost: Free

Info: grovelandgallery.com

Ice Palace and The Starfolk at the Warming House

Cozy up at the Warming House, the East Harriet music venue that has fast become a hotspot for intimate listening. It’s the perfect spot for Ice Palace and The Starfolk, two bands that offer a melancholy vibe that thrives in a smaller space. It’s the kind of music that you’ll want to sink into a bit and allow yourself to soak in the sounds.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1

Where: The Warming House, 4001 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: $10

Info: thewarminghouse.net

‘My Kahaani’

What do you do when you have a winning formula? Change it up, of course. Bollywood Dance Scene Twin Cities found wild success at the Minnesota Fringe Festival with their large-cast extravaganzas of Bollywood song, dance and storytelling for several years before trying something completely new this last year. “My Kahaani,” kept a Bollywood flavor but with a completely different format, and the troupe got positive response. Now they are taking their success outside of the Fringe, with a run of “My Kahaani” at the Bryant-Lake Bowl.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $12; $10 for students

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Holiday Shows

This time of year, it’s hard to avoid holiday-themed anything, so you might as well just embrace it. Allow your Grinch-y heart to open up to the spirit of the season at these holiday shows, which offer a range of naughty and niceness depending on your tastes.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’

Reed Sigmund reprises his high-energy comic portrayal of Dr. Seuss’ miserly Grinch in this Children’s Theatre Company production directed by Peter C. Brosius.

When: Through Jan. 6

Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: $15–$91

Info: childrenstheatre.org

‘The Wickhams’

Playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon find new delights in the world created by Jane Austin in their latest sequel to “Pride and Prejudice.” “The Wickams” follows last year’s “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” and once again checks in on the Pemberley world during the holidays, this time highlighting servants of the household.

When: Through Nov. 30

Where: Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $45–$55

Info: jungletheater.com

The New Standards Holiday Show

There’s a reason The New Standards Holiday Show has been going strong for over 10 years. Chan Poling (The Suburbs), John Munson (Trip Shakespeare, Semisonic) and Steve Roehm put on a fantastic show filled with a treasure trove of guest musicians that rotate throughout the evening.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8

Where: State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $25–$110

Info: hennepintheatretrust.org

Kaleidoscope: A Sparkling Holiday Spectacle!

It’s a drag, burlesque and circus-filled holiday show for adults, with live music and plenty of sex-positive, inclusive fun.

When: Dec. 7–23

Where: Lush, 990 Central Ave. NE

Cost: $20

Info: lushmpls.com