Fashion Week MN and more

Nicollet Open Streets

Summer might be over, but the Open Streets Minneapolis party continues on Nicollet Avenue. Part block party, part music and food festival, part community celebration, it’s a great way to get out on your bike or your two feet and enjoy moving down the street without cars. Besides family friendly activities, bands, arts, and more, Open Streets Nicollet also includes a casual fun run called “Run For Beer,” starting at 11:20 a.m.

When: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23

Where: Nicollet Avenue between Lake and 46th streets

Cost: Free

Info: openstreetsmpls.org

‘Michael Kareken: New Monotypes’

Artist Michael Kareken brings viewers along on a memory trip to his Pacific Northwest upbringing. His new solo exhibition features 30 black and white watercolor monotypes reflecting the artist’s recollections of his old stomping grounds as a child. Often using a subjective point of view, as if seeing out from a child’s eyes, Kareken brings to life not only a sense of place but the way a place can inspire imagination and emotion, even many years later.

When: Through Oct. 27. Opening reception 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21.

Where: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: highpointprintmaking.org

‘Ghost in the Shell’

Regarded as one of the greatest anime of all time, this is one you’ll want to stay up for. Ahead of its time in terms of its effects and production quality, it is also known for its incredible musical score and story, adapted from the manga by Masamune Shirow. Originally released in 1995, this classic film about a cybernetic agent defeating the Puppet Master has had re-issues and remakes but here stands on its own in its original glory.

When: 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21 & Saturday, Sept. 22

Where: Uptown Theatre, 2906 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $9

Info: landmarktheatres.com

‘This is a Record’

Christopher Selleck’s show solo exhibition, “This is a Record,” looks back on the artist’s younger years as a closeted gay man in the 1980s and ’90s. In one half of the space, Selleck displays large-scale color photographs reflecting on the lack of gay representation during the era, while the other side of the gallery employs installation, sculpture, video, polymer photogravure and photography as a way of reimagining ways that gay men found potential encounters. While you’re there, you can also see the work in progress Sophia Songmi Hill is creating in the front of the gallery.

When: Through Oct. 27. Opening reception 6 p.m.–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

Where: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: soovac.org

Sister Species music video trilogy premiere with Hiponymous

The new and improved Parkway Theater, recently renovated, restored and opened under new ownership, is making waves as not only an independent movie theater but a music and arts venue as well. For this show, the sibling band Sister Species, featuring guitarist Abby Kastrul and accordionist Emily Kastrul, show off a music video trilogy, their latest collaboration with local production company LoonarCity. Also on deck is the contemporary dance duo Hiponymous (Renée Copeland and Genevieve Muench).

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26

Where: The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave.

Cost: $10 in advance, $12 at the door

Info: parkwaytheater.org

Fashion Week Minnesota

For folks who are stylish (and for folks who are not stylish but like to be around stylish people) Fashion Week Minnesota is here with tons of events, runway shows and pop-up shops celebrating the creativity of Minnesota’s best designers.

When: Sept. 20–29

Info: fashionweekmn.com

HWMR Presents: Fashion Week MN — Leaders of The New Skool

Fashion Week hits North Minneapolis for the first time, with cutting-edge styles presented at fashion hotspot HWMR. The fall collection benefits a mentoring program run by local nonprofit SAFE.

When: 6:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25

Where: H. White Men’s Room, 1500 N. 44th Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: shopblackexcellence.com

Cake after dark

Revel in the beauty of plus-size with this pop-up shop and film screening.

When: 7:30 p.m.–10 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 27

Where: 5155 Bloomington Ave.

Cost: $12–$22

Info: Cakeplussize.com

Fresh Traditions Season XII

Hmong designers add contemporary flair to traditional designs at this must-see event, this year taking on the theme of “creating waves.”

When: 6:30 p.m–10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

Where: Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

Cost: $30–$65

Info: freshtraditions.org

Fulbe Couture by Fulbekloset

Nigerian-Minnesotan designer Aisha Umar of Fulberkloset debuts her new designs at this event, which also includes cocktails and live music by Carolyne Naomi.

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24

Where: Uptown VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave., S.

Cost: $10–$30

Info: fulbekloset.com