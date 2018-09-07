Fall festivals, Mark Mallman and more

Photo of activities and performances at the 2017 Monarch Festival in Minneapolis.

Mary Shelley and Frankenstein mini exhibition

2018 marks the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s genre-creating novel, “Frankenstein,” which is something to celebrate. You can get your creature fix at Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a mini-exhibition of Frankenstein-related artwork from around the world, thanks to collector David Barnhill and curator Stephen Rueff of SuperMonsterCity! It’s part of this year’s Faculty Biennale at MCAD.

When: 6 p.m.–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7

Where: Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 2501 Stevens Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: supermonstercity.com

‘Of Milk and Mirrors’ and ‘The Journalist’s Creed’

Local playwright Jessica Huang puts her life on stage with two one-act plays. The first, “Of Milk and Mirrors,” features Huang’s real-life marriage to local actor Ricardo Vasquez — in a fashion. In the play, her husband is transformed into seven different characters — including writer Jorge Luis Borges and philosopher Alexius Meinong. The second one-act, “The Journalist’s Creed: (Actual) Emails from a (Brief) Career in News,” is made up entirely of emails Huang sent and received during journalism school and as an early career journalist.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 & Saturday, Sept. 8; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9

Where: The Phoenix, 2606 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $10–$12

Info: phoenixtheatermpls.org

10th-annual Minneapolis Monarch Festival

Celebrate the Minnesota-Mexico connection with this day of butterfly-themed music and art. Aztec dancers and Salsa del Soul headline the entertainment. Learn all about the monarchs’ annual journey with lots of kid-friendly activities and educational opportunities. Little ones are encouraged to dress up in monarch-themed costumes for a costume parade.

When: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8

Where: Northeast corner of Lake Nokomis near 49th & Woodlawn

Cost: Free

Info: monarchfestival.org

Mark Mallman with Jillian Rae and Tabah

Mark Mallman can always be counted on to put on a lively, dance-able and entertaining show. No matter what kind of mood you’re in, you’ll end up on your feet with a smile on your face. Mallman and his band are joined by singer-songwriter and violin player Jillian Rae and Tabah.

When: 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14

Where: Uptown VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $8 advance, $10 door

Info: uptownvfw.org

‘Curie Me Away’

From the creators of “Calculus: The Musical,” which took the Fringe Festival by storm back in 2006, comes a new musical based on the life of everyone’s favorite radioactivity researcher, Marie Curie. The show has been performed at the Smithsonian’s National Atomic Testing Museum and won “Best of Fest” at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival. A nearly sold-out show was cancelled last April due to a blizzard, so they’re back, better than ever.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept.15 & Sunday, Sept. 16

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $12 in advance, $14 at the door

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

Festivals from around the world

If you have an itch to travel right now but don’t have the means to escape Minnesota, never fear. A whole slew of cultural festivals highlighting the vibrant global cultures right here in the Twin Cities are taking place this month.

Minneapolis Greek Festival | Taste of Greece

Blustering Baklava this is a great event. Make sure you catch a tour of the gorgeous iconography inside the historic St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church.

When: Noon—10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 & Saturday, Sept. 8; noon—6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9

Where: St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: mplsgreekfest.org

Taste of Liberia

Liberian culture takes hold of the Food Building with Liberian and Afrobeat music and mouth-watering cuisine. Proceeds benefit sickle cell research.

When: 2 p.m.—9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8

Where: The Food Building, 1401 Marshall St. NE

Cost: Free

Info: tasteofliberia.com

Mexican Independence Day

Forget Cinco de Mayo. The real Mexican Independence Day happens in September, and the place to be for the festivities is on Lake Street.

When: Noon–7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Lake & 2nd

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/FestivalenlaLake/

Lebanese Festival

Taste the delights of traditional Lebanese food and get a snapshot of Lebanese culture through dance, music and art.

When: 1 p.m.—6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 & Sunday, Sept. 16

Where: St. Maron’s Catholic Church, 602 University Ave. NE

Cost: Free

Info: stmaron.com

Ukrainian Heritage Festival

You know you want a beautifully embroidered vyshyvanka shirt, which you can purchase at this festival while watching traditional Ukrainian dance and musical groups.

When: 1 p.m.—11:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 15

Where: Ukrainian American Community Center, 301 Main St. NE

Cost: Free

Info: uaccmn.org/festival/