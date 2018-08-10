State Fair and more

‘Prediction Error’

Beth Dow’s captivating photographs, which sometimes play with your perception, are currently on view at the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s Minnesota Artist Exhibition Project gallery, which highlights artwork by local contemporary artists. The museum hosts a public reception for the show, “Prediction Error,” in conjunction with the Third Thursday event. Have a drink and listen to some music downstairs, then saunter up to the MAEP galleries for Dow’s experiential photography.

When: 6 p.m.–9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16.

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: artsmia.org

Building Bridges and Breaking Bread

Neighborhood organizations and businesses that surround the 38th Street bridge over Interstate 35W will gather in celebration of its re-opening with food, conversation, live music and kids’ activities. The event will feature a community meal with halal, vegan and gluten-free options catered by Eat for Equity. There will also be a discussion facilitated by Marnita’s Table. Get to know your neighbors and congratulate yourself for being done with the annoying detour!

When: 4 p.m.–8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16

Where: 38th & I-35W

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/events/1901481466821843/

Siama’s Congo Music

One of the great joys of summer is listening to music at Lake Harriet Bandshell. Could anything be better than good tunes, a view of Lake Harriet and people watching galore? Siama’s Congo Music promises to be a great show for music lovers of all ages. Don’t be afraid to get your body moving to the music as Siama plays rhythms from the heart of Africa.

When: 2 p.m.–3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19

Where: Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway

Cost: Free

Info: mplsmusicandmovies.com

Autoptic

Over 120 artists from around the world and right here in Minnesota will be showing off their zines, comics, posters and more at the 2018 Autoptic Festival. It’s sort of like a comic convention but with a big emphasis on printed, hand-made and limited edition media, so hopefully you’ll come across some new artists that will delight you. Follow the festival on Facebook for additional information about panel discussions and readings the day before at Moon Palace Books.

When: 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 19

Where: Aria, 105 N. 1st St.

Cost: Free

Info: autoptic.org

Nazli Dinçel: Note to Self

See the work of experimental filmmaker Nazlı Dinçel, whose riveting handmade films are both provocatively intimate and deeply critical of western society. Born in Turkey and currently based in Milwaukee, Dinçel’s work as a filmmaker are layered, brutal and fascinating. In total seven short films, all done in 16 mm, will be shown.

When: 7 p.m.–9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

Cost: $0–12 suggested

Info: bryantlakebowl.com

The Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota’s get-together is here, your chance to fall in love with all that’s amazing about our state. Whether you’re there for the rides, the animals, the incredible food, the technology demonstrations or the music, there’s something for everyone at the Fair.

When: Thursday, Aug. 23–Monday, Sept. 3

Where: State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul

Cost: $11 in advance, $14 at gate

Info: mnstatefair.org

Cambria Kitchen

See cuisine demonstrations by local chefs like Andrew Zimmern, Scott McGillivray and The Sioux Chef’s Sean Sherman at the new state-of-the-art demonstration kitchen in the Creative Activities Building.

When: 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

Where: Creative Activities Building, 1342 Cosgrove St.

Cost: Free with State Fair admission

New pet pavilions and outdoor demonstration area

Pets of the State Fair get a brand new location, just west of the former Pet Center, where you will find purebred dog breed booths and a pet surgery suite.

When: 8 a.m.­–8 p.m.

Where: Pet pavilions, Underwood & Hoyt

Cost: Free with State Fair admission

Experimental Aircraft Association’s Spirit of Aviation

Experience a 360-degree virtual reality simulation of flying at this brand new spot, where you can also try out your own aircraft design, build foam gliders and learn about aviation principles.

When: 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

Where: Judson & Nelson

Cost: Free with State Fair admission

Tower of Power 50th-anniversary show

R&B Legends Tower of Power kick off the music extravaganza at the Fair. Going strong since 1968, their free show is one not to miss.

When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 24

Where: Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1311 Cosgrove St.

Cost: Free with State Fair admission