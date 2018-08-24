Get outside guide, plus art openings and more

‘Art for Sale’ at Truckstop Gallery

Artist Peter Geyen will be showing an eclectic mix of his own art and collaboratively created works made with Caitlin Karolczak, Brandon Martin and Jonathan Aller at Truck Stop Gallery, a little art haven located on Nicollet Island. From cast iron and slumped glass to fiberglass forms and mixed media, there will be lots to see, including Geyen’s fantastical creatures and possibly some pie-related art. You’ll also be able to enjoy live musical performances by Patty & the Buttons, Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders and Kiss the Tiger.

When: 5 p.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

Where: Truckstop Gallery, 20 Grove St.

Cost: Free

Info: truckstop.gallery

Leonard Bernstein’s 100th Birthday Soiree

Raise your glass for the 100th birthday of one of the most celebrated composers of the 20th century. Chronofon Productions and Open Eye Figure Theatre are toasting the old master in style with an evening of songs and libations. It all starts with a pre-show cocktail hour, followed by a performance of “DEAR LENNY: Bernstein’s Life in Songs & Letters.” The theatrical concert stars singers Dan Chouinard, Diana Grasselli, Bradley Greenwald and Prudence Johnson, who help tell the story of Bernstein’s remarkable life through his letters with other great artists of his day (such as Aaron Copeland, Steven Sondheim, Bette Davis and more) and his wonderful music. After the show, head to the garden in the back of the Open Eye Figure Theatre, where there will be champagne, birthday cake and a sing-a-long to music from West Side Story.

When: 6:30 p.m.­–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25; additional performances Aug. 16–26’

Where: Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St.

Cost: $55 for the birthday party, $26 for the rest of the run.

Info: openeyetheatre.org

‘Faces of Change: Artistic Expression’ by Natalia Berglund

The Museum of Russian Art presents a short run of Minneapolis-based artist Natalia Berglund’s artwork, which fuses historic Russian religion iconography with contemporary glamour and sensual portraiture present in popular culture. The intriguing juxtapositions Berglund has created are bolstered by a musical soundscape created by Berglund’s composer husband, Alexander Berglund. The month-long exhibition launches with an opening reception featuring a cash bar.

When: 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. (The show runs through Sept. 23.)

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: Free (admission $10)

Info: tmora.org

Kathleen Novak reading

Hear local writer Kathleen Novak, originally from the Iron Range of Minnesota, read from her latest novel, “The Autobiography of Corrine Bernard” at this meet and greet. The sequel to Novak’s last novel, “Do Not Find Me,” begins in Paris when a young woman is conceived during the Nazi occupation of World War II. The story follows the woman’s journey of self-discovery from actress to wife to world traveler. At this event, you’ll hear Novak read from her novel, in addition to having time for socializing and checking out the gallery.

When: 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28

Where: Jimmy Wilson Gallery, 4304 S. Upton Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: jimmypicture.com

Get outside!

We’re sad to report that summer is coming to an end. School is about to start and before you know it, we’ll start seeing different colors in the trees. But don’t despair. Instead, get outdoors for these precious days of summer we have left. Here are a few suggestions for entertainment that you can do out in the open air.

‘A Wrinkle in Time’ at Pershing Field

Give your inner child a treat with an outdoor screening of this new adaptation of the classic novel.

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

Where: Pershing Park, 3900 W. 39th St.

Cost: Free

Info: mplsmoviesandmusic.com

Circus in the Park

If you need more aerial in your life, this is the event for you. From trapeze to silks to lycra and more, 2 Defy Gravity and other local performers show their acrobatic skills at this fun event.

When: 12:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26

Where: Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: 2defygravity.com

The Suburbs at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Legendary new wave and punk band The Suburbs, a staple of the Minneapolis music scene of the 1970s and ’80s will be taking over the Lake Harriet Bandshell for a free concert.

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6

Where: Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway

Cost: Free

Info: thesuburbsband.com

Sculpture Garden Shindig

Make wind sculptures and learn to play the ukulele at this day in the Sculpture Garden.

When: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1

Where: Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: Free

Info: walkerart.org