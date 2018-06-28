With World Cup, Twin Cities reach fútbol fever pitch

Soccer Fever

Unless you’ve been under a rock, you’ve probably noticed that there’s this international sports competition going on right now that everybody is talking about. The World Cup only happens every four years, so you might as well get caught up in the madness as teams from around the world vie for the cup. Catch the action at some of the local venues showing games, including Morrissey’s, Midtown Global Market and Merlin’s Rest to name a few, and check out some of these soccer-related events to increase the excitement.

Twin Cities Futbol Film Festival

From documentaries to inspiring narrative films, the Twin Cities Futbol Festival is a week-long series of inspiring films celebrating the world’s love of the beautiful game.

When: June 29–July 8, various times

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave S.; Whittier Park, 425 W. 26th St.; and El Colegio High School, 4137 Bloomington Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: tcfutbolfest@gmail.com

World Cup Street Fair

This all-day festival run by East Side Neighborhood Services is full of community and soccer, with food, music games happening all day, plus a massive screen showing the World Cup games.

When: 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, June 30

Where: East Side Neighborhood Services, 1700 2nd St. NE

Cost: Free

Info: esns.org

2nd-Annual Soccer 4 Sanctuary

Parks and Power, Left Wing TC Soccer and other community partners get together for a day of soccer and community.

When: 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

Where: Elliot Park, 1000 E. 14th St.

Cost: Free

Info: parksandpower@gmail.com

Mayda and Venus DeMars

Celebrate local, independent music with some terrific performers taking the stage at the Cedar Cultural Center. Coming from divergent pop and punk ends of the spectrum, Mayda and Venus DeMars both share a talent for getting the audience revved up with their charisma. Meanwhile, Duluth-based Ingeborg von Agassiz shows off her skills as a one-woman band. Put on by the Minnesota Music Coalition, this show at the Cedar will be one you won’t want to miss.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 29

Where: The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S.

Cost: $12 advance, $15 day of the show

Info: thecedar.org

“Driftwomen”

A group of musicians and theater performers invite audiences to a performance at Cedar Lake Beach, where they bring to life the story of Alice Mabel Gray, aka Diana of the Dunes, a turn-of-the-20th-century woman who, through her notoriety due to her unconventional lifestyle, brought attention to the Indiana Dunes, helping to preserve them.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30

Where: Cedar Lake Point Beach, 2101 Cedar Lake Parkway

Cost: $10–$20

Info: bpt.me/3460502

Free First Saturday: Dog Days are (Not) Over

Dog lovers and art lovers unite for this pooch-themed day of art at the Walker Art Center and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, filled with music, arts activities, movement and more. If you bring your pup, they can be a part of the Pooch Parade with the Brass Messengers, or you can try your hand and drawing dog portraits, with trained animals courtesy local dog training company K9SF. There’s also critter mask making, a performance by Brooklyn-based children’s music group Mil’s Trills, and tours of the park, as well as free admission to the museum.

When: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, July 7

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: Free

Info: walkerart.org

Basilica Block Party

Started in 1995 as a fundraiser to restore the Basilica of Saint Mary, the Basilica Block Party has been going strong for over 20 years, bringing in stellar musical acts as a way to raise money for the Minneapolis landmark’s preservation. Funds also go to St. Vincent de Paul’s outreach program. This year, Cake and Jason Isbell are headlining the two-day party, with other performances by The Revolution, Kid Dakota, Third Eye Blind and more.

When: 5 p.m. Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7.

Where: Basilica of Saint Mary, 88 17th St. N.

Cost: $70–$125

Info: basilicablockparty.org

Best Summer Ever at CTC

Master storyteller Kevin Kling teams up with the Children’s Theatre Company for a new production that celebrates songs, sing-a-longs and heartwarming storytelling. Directed by Peter C. Brosius, with music by Victor Zupanc and animations by Liz Schachterle, the show features everything from Norwegian summer camp, mosquito interviews and teenage driving. It’s packed full with stories about family, growing up and wonder.

When: Previews 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 and Thursday, July 12, runs through July 29

Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: $15–$32, $15 previews

Info: childrenstheatre.org