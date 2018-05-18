Art-A-Whirl and More

Walker’s Artist-Designed Mini Golf

After several years on the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden grounds, the Walker Art Center’s popular warm-weather mainstay moves to the Walker terraces, with views overlooking the Minneapolis skyline. To fit the smaller space, the 2018 mini golf course has been cut in half, from 20 to 10 artist-designed holes. Returning favorites include a hole inspired by Warhol’s iconic Brillo Boxes, one that features an oversized hot dog and French fries and a hole built into a giant gumball machine. Afterward, head inside the museum to check out the latest exhibitions — each mini golf ticket includes free gallery admission.

When: May 22–September 2. Open 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays; 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Thursdays; and 11 a.m.–6 p.m Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Monday.

Where: Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: $10 adults, $8 Walker members and kids, free for ages 6 and under with paid adult

Info: walkerart.org

‘Mixtape Side B’

The cultural significance of hip-hop is at the center of “Mixtape Side B,” a collaboration of five Twin Cities dance artists offering unique perspectives on the genre. In this sequel to last year’s “Mixtape,” each artist challenges commercial “hip-hop” culture while reclaiming the movement and exploring its history. A collective of local urban and street choreographers, including Al Taw’am, Darrius Strong, Herbert Johnson III, Joelle Fernandez and veteran breakdancer J-Sun, engage with issues of community, power and identity in a powerful collaborative dance performance. Together, the group explores — and questions — the concept of hip-hop, from its roots to its modern manifestations while unpacking issues of gender inequality, privilege, appropriation and homophobia within the genre.

When: Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 20 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $22–$25

Info: thecowlescenter.org

‘The Fantastical Worlds of Kim Simonsson’

The art of the handmade is at the heart of the American Swedish Institute’s 2018 programming, which explores handcrafts by Scandinavian artists. Its current exhibition in the series is “The Fantastical Worlds of Kim Simonsson,” an engaging, imaginative display of 35 lifesize ceramic sculptures by the Finnish artist. On display in the Midwest for the first time, Simonsson’s worlds — described in a press release as “a cross between ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Lord of the Flies’ with a splash of ‘Peter Pan’ and ‘The Hunger Games’”—is made up of enchanting figures of children and animals that appear to be covered in moss. Experience the exhibition with a special Cocktails at the Castle event on June 1, which features live synth-pop tunes by Graveyard Club, psychedelic dance-punk by Gramma’s Boyfriend, dance party, art activities, surprise pop-up performances, food and drinks.

When: Cocktails at the Castle: Friday, June 1, 7 p.m.–11 p.m. On view through July 15.

Where: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave.

Cost: Cocktails at the Castle: $17–$25; regular museum admission: $5–$10 (free for ASI members and kids 5 and under)

Info: asimn.org

‘Subprime’

When Beck Lee first moved to Minneapolis from New York City in 2008, he was struck by the optimistic outlook exuded by many of the Minnesotans he encountered. It was the beginning of the economic crisis, and he was seduced by the positivity and sense of calm he found in Minneapolis. That experience led to the creation of “Subprime,” a bitingly funny dark comedy set in the summer of 2008 that follows two Minneapolis couples as they embark on a bargain vacation to New York while in denial about the state of their finances, their marriages and their identities. Lee, a publicist by trade, conceived the play with his then-wife Andrea Iten while living in Minneapolis. After workshopping the play in New Jersey last summer to rave reviews, Lee decided to return to Minnesota for its premiere, which features a homegrown cast and creative team that includes Carbonelle Award–nominated director Peter Moore, who directed the play’s first developmental readings in Minneapolis.

When: Thursdays–Sundays through May 27

Where: Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St.

Cost: $25

Info: subprimetheplay.com

Memory Lanes Block Party

Nothing says summer in Minneapolis quite like a block party. The season kicks off with

South Minneapolis bowling alley bar Memory Lanes hosts its annual Memory Lanes Block Party over Memorial Day weekend, with two full days of live music from nearly two dozen acts in its parking lot. Highlights from this year’s lineup include L.A.-by-way-of-Minneapolis dance-pop act Tickle Torture and a performance from local hip-hop producer Dimitry Killstorm with rappers Metasota, Sean Anonymous and Haphduzn on Saturday, plus local noise duo Gay Witch Abortion, Michigan punk veterans the Spits and Afro-Caribbean band Malamanya on Sunday. At 9:30 p.m., the party heads indoors with hip-hop DJs Shannon Blowtorch and Miss Brit on Saturday and punk bands including Joust and Citric Dummies on Sunday.

When: Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 29, 3 p.m.–2 a.m.

Where: Memory Lanes, 2520 26th Ave. S.

Cost: $5 per day, free after 10 p.m.

Info: memorylanes.com

Roundup: Art-A-Whirl

What started as an open artist studio tour in Northeast Minneapolis has expanded into a full-blown, neighborhood-wide party featuring art, music, food trucks and craft beer. Here are some highlights from this year’s festivities.

‘Blanket Statement’

Minneapolis-based artist Terrence Payne is known for his monumental oil-pastel portraits that explore idealism, iconography and ideology with narrative elements and refined, organic forms. Now, he’s bringing his eye-popping style to a new series of textile quilts that expand on his long-running themes while taking advantage of the traditional, historical elements associated with this traditional craft.

When: Opening reception: Friday, May 18, 6 p.m.–10 p.m. On view Saturdays and Sundays noon–4 p.m. through May 31.

Where: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE #195

Cost: Free

Info: rosaluxgallery.com

‘Upstream’

A group of local artists, poets, musicians and craftspeople are collaborating on a day of river-themed art and music for Art-A-Whirl in partnership with the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization. The day includes performances of original compositions by local chamber music ensembles and singers, including poet and songwriter Ben Weaver.

When: Saturday, May 19, noon–8 p.m.

Where: Mississippi Watershed Management Organization, 2522 Marshall St. NE

Cost: Free

Info: mwmo.org

‘… For Now: A New Work by Paris1919’

At Art-A-Whirl 2011, the Mississippi River served as the unconventional venue for “Czeslaw’s Loop: The Final Opus,” which featured a group of experimental local musicians playing on the river in artfully decked-out, floating structures over the course of three days. That ambitious project was helmed by legendary local producer Chris Strouth of Paris1919, who is at it again — this time at a church. “… For Now” is a live performance piece that incorporates digitally manipulated imagery, avant-garde sounds and paintings by celebrated local artist Nicholas Harper that promises to be an equally memorable experience.

When: Saturday, May 19. 9:45 p.m. doors, 10:15 p.m. show.

Where: St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/paris1919