Flower power, theater and art openings

Get Out Guide: April 19-May 2

‘An Enemy of the People’

“An Enemy of the People” follows Tom Stockmann, a geologist who discovers dangerous water pollution in a resort spa in a Norwegian town. When he tries to inform the public and get the resort closed to prevent a crisis, he comes under fire from his brother (the town’s mayor), the press, his neighbors and his family for wanting to publicize a problem that threatens the town’s economy. This new adaptation by Brad Birch is a modern-day, ripped-from-the-headlines retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s classic 1882 political drama about a scientist who tries to save his town from water pollution but winds up a scapegoat. Despite being more than a century old, “An Enemy of the People” speaks to our times, with a plot that combines a divisive protagonist, political extremism, corruption, environmentalism and a lack of government accountability.

When: April 28–June 3

Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St.

Cost: $15–$67

Info: guthrietheater.org

‘Across from Paradise,’ ‘Dark Adaptation’ and ‘Peculiarities’

Soo Visual Arts Center presents a trio of new exhibitions featuring three Minneapolis-based artists creating thought-provoking, haunting works. In “Across from Paradise,” Syed Hosain borrows from 19th century–style history painting and abstracted landscapes for images that suggest a view from a privileged perspective to the disasters and challenges of living in conflict-stricken places. Hosain, a Muslim immigrant, seeks to challenge the western vision of the world through juxtapositions of beauty and horror, desire and revulsion, and fear and fascination. Amanda Hamilton’s “Dark Adaptation” comprises paintings and site-specific work about darkness, which she illustrates through powdered pigments, volcanic black salt, sandpaper dust, geode particles, powdered graphite and charcoal. The textured works are intended to challenge the viewer’s perception and inspire contemplation. Mary Gibney’s “Peculiarities” is a new experiment at the gallery — a five-week residency in which the artist will create an evolving exhibition onsite. A closing reception in early June will reveal the final results.

When: April 28–June 2; opening reception Saturday, April 28 from 6–9 p.m.

Where: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S. #101

Cost: Free

Info: soovac.org

‘The Requisite Movers: Twin Cities’

Led by artistic director Deneane Richburg, a black woman who grew up as a competitive figure skater, non-profit performing arts company Brownbody was founded in 2007 to merge Richburg’s love for figure skating and dance with sociocultural issues. Brownbody has teamed up with a group of black female choreographers from around the country for “The Requisite Movers,” a showcase of original works that explore the African diaspora with stories rooted in the complexities of the black experience. Guest artists include FlyGround creative director Lela Aisha Jones, a Philadelphia-based choreographer and movement performance artist who intertwines personal history, diasporic movement, social commentary and interdisciplinary methods, and Brooklyn-based contemporary dancemaker Leslie L. Parker of the Leslie Parker Dance Project. The evening’s three performances include FlyGround’s ensemble work, “Native Portals” a reflection on the invisibility of lynching in U.S. history and the killings of black people in the country today. Richburg’s new solo show “Her Song” combines film, dance and figure skating to tell the complex story of a black girls’ experience in the predominantly white world of figure skating. The artists will hold post-show talkbacks following the performances.

When: Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave.

Cost: $12–$24

Info: southerntheater.org

‘Jason Moran’

While the work of Jason Moran is grounded in musical composition, it bridges the visual and performing arts through inventively staged productions. Known for using personal experiences to create dynamic musical compositions, Moran challenges the conventional forms of the medium with an experimental approach. In combining objects and sound, he pushes beyond both the traditional staged concert and the realms of sculpture and drawing, amplifying the inherent theatricality of both mediums. For this exhibition organized by the Walker Art Center — the artist’s first museum show — his own sculptural pieces, as well as collaborations with visual artists and multi-media performances, will be on display. Highlights include his mixed-media “set” installations, a series of sculptural vignettes based on music venues from past eras, which he contributed to the 2015 Venice Biennale. In-gallery musical performances will activate the sculptures during the run of the show to complement the gallery presentations. Moran will also premiere his Walker-commissioned addition to this series, “The Last Jazz Fest,” which takes inspiration from a celebrated, defunct New York jazz venue.

When: April 26–August 19; “The Last Jazz Fest”: May 18 and 19 at 8 p.m.

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: Exhibition included with museum admission ($7.50–$15); “The Last Jazz Fest”: $28–$35

Info: walkerart.org

Record Store Day

Though streaming continues to dominate consumers’ listening habits, vinyl is still going strong. Record Store Day, an annual event held every April since 2007 at record stores around the world, brings together music fans to celebrate vinyl and features exclusive releases. Highlights among this year’s limited-edition releases include four David Bowie offerings, including the rare Berlin-era U.S. promo album “Bowie Now”; the album famously recorded live at a prison, “Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison”; and Madonna’s “The First Album,” a special 1983 Japanese 8-track Picture Disc LP. Local record stores hosting in-store events include Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., which will feature live sets from DJ Jake Rudh, Greg Grease and more, plus food trucks, Glam Doll Donuts and kids’ activities. Fifth Element, 2411 Hennepin Ave., will feature live sets from local DJs and rappers, plus deals of 20–60 percent off. Hymie’s Vintage Records, 3820 E. Lake St., will host its annual Record Store Day block party featuring live music from local bands.

When: Doors open at 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: recordstoreday.com

Flower power

After a seemingly endless Minnesota winter, bright, bold colors have never been more appealing. Fortunately, several Minneapolis museums, arboretums and greenhouses offer a colorful respite from the chill with flower and garden shows.

Art in Bloom

One of the Twin Cities’ rites of spring is the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s Art in Bloom event, in which classical works of art have served as the inspiration for floral arrangements created by professional florists and amateur gardeners for more than 30 years. A new addition to this year’s festivities is Flower After Hours, in which works of art will come to life on models dressed in living floral designs in a pop-up fashion show in the museum’s galleries.

When: April 25–28; Flower After Hours: Thursday, April 26, 5:30 p.m.–9 p.m.

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free (select events are ticketed)

Info: artsmia.org

Spring flower shows at Bachman’s

Bachman’s Floral, Gift & Garden center in Minneapolis hosts several floral shows throughout the year presented by area flower organizations. They include the Daffodil Society of Minnesota’s Spring Daffodil Show running May 4–6, which features more than 500 daffodil blooms — and they’re not just yellow anymore. Then, on May 20, the Daylily Society of Minnesota presents its annual daylily sale.

When: May 4–6, May 20

Where: Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: daffodilmn.org

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum events

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum always provides a great escape from the cold all year round. In May, the center hosts several special events, including the National Public Gardens Day on May 11, which doubles as a celebration of the Arboretum’s 60th anniversary. It features the unveiling of a display of 38,000 tulips in a rainbow of color, walking tours, story time, activities and more. On May 12 and 13, the center will host the 50th Arboretum Auxiliary Plant Sale, featuring more than 1,000 plant varieties.

When: May 11–13

Where: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska

Cost: $15 admission; free admittance to plant sale

Info: arboretum.umn.edu