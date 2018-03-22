Food and drink festivals, art and performance

ART

‘Landscape: Natural Fit, Imagined Prospect’

Over the centuries, artists have continually explored the genre of landscape art, depicting the natural world in everything from abstract art to sculpture. Today, landscape art is as popular as ever. A group of nine Minnesota artists have come together for “Landscape: Natural Fit, Imagined Prospects,” an exhibition that explores landscape through painting, photography, mixed-media works and sculpture, in both traditional and abstract styles. The show includes the work of Danny Saathoff, whose kinetic sculptures made from metal and found materials invite viewers to interact with them. Sophia Heymans’ works combine acrylic and oil paints with unconventional materials such as papier mâché, pine needles, ashes, dryer lint, string and prairie grass seeds, while Shannon Estlund’s paintings incorporate both natural and manmade materials. The artists also delve into the conceptual side of landscapes, such as Betsy Ruth Byers’ paintings that highlight the parallels between disappearing landscapes and the fading of memories and Jodi Reeb’s encaustic paintings, in which landscape is treated as a metaphor.

When: On view through April 21. Opening reception: Saturday, March 24 7 p.m.–9 p.m. Panel discussion: Wednesday, April 18 7 p.m.–9 p.m.

Where: Kolman & Pryor Gallery, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE., Studio 395

Cost: Free

Info: kolmanpryorgallery.com

‘Arboretum’ + spring shows at Light Grey Art Lab

Whittier gallery Light Grey Art Lab is ringing in the season with a quartet of spring-inspired exhibitions that celebrate themes of renewal and our relationship with the natural world. Altogether, the shows feature more than 100 artists exploring various expressions of the spring season. “Arboretum” features illustrations, small drawings, plein air paintings and expressive botanical images that explore the botany of trees, natural patterns and genetics, the mythology of the forest and designed garden spaces. “Campfire Comics and Stories” is a risograph-printed anthology zine featuring work by 14 international artists, with each taking a turn telling a story about a campfire. The exhibition will present framed spreads from the comic as well as a limited-edition run of risograph anthologies. “Resurgence” explores the concept of spring renewal through flora and fauna in a small collection of prints, screen prints and original artworks, while “The Flush of Spring” celebrates the season with poetic, experimental paintings, comics and offset prints.

When: March 23–April 20. Opening reception: Friday, March 23 7 p.m.–10 p.m.

Where: Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St.

Cost: Free

Info: lightgreyartlab.com

PERFORMANCE

BeBe Zahara Benet’s ‘Roar’

BeBe Zahara Benet holds the distinction of being the first-ever winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” snatching the crown with ease and grace when the first season aired in 2009. Recently, Benet — the stage name of Nea Marshall Kudi Ngwa — was offered the chance to compete on the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” introducing her to a new generation of fans. The Minneapolis-based performer, who cut her drag teeth on the stage of the Gay 90s, is making her first hometown appearance since competing on “All Stars” with “Roar,” a show that combines the art of drag with world music, richly detailed costumes, dance performances and live musicians against the backdrop of the Le Méridien Chambers art gallery. Expect the performer to pull inspiration from her African heritage with a touch of Old Hollywood glamour. Two top local drag queens, Genevee Ramona Love and Julia Starr, also perform, along with DJ Don Cuco.

When: Saturday, March 31 9 p.m.–1 a.m.

Where: Le Méridien Chambers + Mercy Bar & Dining Room, 901 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $15–$25

Info: flipphoneevents.com

‘The Wolves’

The acclaimed Jungle Theater presents the Minnesota premiere of “The Wolves,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist play by Sarah DeLappe, with direction by Jungle artistic director Sarah Rasmussen. The play presents a portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for nine girls on a suburban American high school soccer team. While offering a fly-on-the-wall glimpse into the lives of modern teenage girls, the show explores sensitive topics as the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles. On her acclaimed debut play, DeLappe has said, “I wanted to see a portrait of teenage girls as human beings — as complicated, nuanced, very idiosyncratic people … athletes and daughters and students and scholars and people who were trying actively to figure out who they were in this changing world around them.”

When: March 31–April 29

Where: The Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $37–$47

Info: jungletheater.com

‘Spring Is in the Air’ Floral Experience

When Macy’s closed its downtown Minneapolis store in 2016, it also ended its long-running Macy’s Flower Show, a collaboration with Bachman’s floral, home and garden centers since the show began in the 1960s. This year, the tradition has been revived with Bachman’s “Spring Is in the Air” Floral Experience at Edina shopping center Galleria. The floral installation will include a series of displays and vignettes in several locations on Galleria’s main floor as well as on its lower level. The gardens will include hyacinths, tulips and other springtime favorites, all being specially prepared to bloom early by Bachman’s. Many of the displays will go from floor to ceiling, incorporating hanging arrangements and other raised installations, and the arrangements will nod to the Galleria’s reputation for upscale fashion and home goods. Galleria’s upscale retailers will also nod to the installations with displays showcasing vibrant floral fabrics in fashion and home.

When: March 25–April 8 during mall hours

Where: Galleria, 69th St. & France Ave. S., Edina

Cost: Free

Info: galleriaedina.com

Food, wine and spirits festivals

Get into the spirit of spring with these festivals featuring the best in food, wine and distilled beverages.

Cochon555 Minneapolis: This premium food, wine and spirit celebration and live-event series invites a group of cutting-edge chefs from across the city, each cooking one whole heritage breed pig from a family farm and competing for the opportunity to advance to the national finale in Chicago this September. An all-inclusive pass includes the opportunity to taste each dish, paired with drinks from boutique distillers and artisan winemakers — in other words, a 30-course, all-you-can-eat-and-drink extravaganza.

When: Sunday, March 25 4 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Where: Loews Minneapolis Hotel, 600 1st Ave. N.

Cost: $130–$200

Info: cochon555.com

Minnesota Spirits Fest: Vodka is considered Russia’s national drink, so it’s fitting that the Museum of Russian Art would play host to a festival dedicated to distilled liquor. Presented by the Minnesota Distillers Guild, this first-annual event features spirits and cocktail samples from more than 15 Minnesota-based distilleries, including local favorites Tattersall Distilling and Du Nord Craft Spirits, plus hors d’oeuvres.

When: Saturday, March 24 from 7 p.m.–10 p.m.

Where: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave.

Cost: $25–$75

Info: mnspiritsfest.eventbrite.com

North Coast Nosh: Cheesemakers, chocolatiers, bakers, brewers, distilleries and other artisan food and drink makers from the Upper Midwest congregate for the annual North Coast Nosh, hosted by Food Building, an artisan food maker hub. Enjoy unlimited sips and samples from more than 25 vendors, including Red Table Meats, Prohibition Kombucha and Sociable Cider Werks, and connect with purveyors to learn more about their businesses.

When: Thursday, March 29 from 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m

Cost: $36

Info: brownpapertickets.com