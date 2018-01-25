Super Bowl edition

As Super Bowl 52 descends on Minneapolis, so will a slew of supporting events spanning live music, interactive installations, wintry activities and even a Prince pop-up exhibit, plus food, shopping and fan events. Here’s a roundup of the biggest and best events taking place in Minneapolis.

Super Bowl Live

This 10-day free fan festival dedicated to the “Bold North” spans six blocks of Nicollet Mall in downtown with a mix of live music, food trucks, snowmobile stunts and more.

Music: Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance may be the hottest ticket of the week, but Super Bowl Live’s music lineup packs a serious punch. (Plus, it’s free.) The lineup was put together by legendary producers Jimmy “Jam” Harris and Terry Lewis, who got their start in Minneapolis and worked with Prince in their early years. The duo will spotlight Minnesota music talent, including several Prince-affiliated acts on Jan. 29: Sheila E., the Revolution, New Power Generation and Morris Day and the Time. Other performers include Idina Menzel, Soul Asylum, Dessa, Idina Menzel, Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü, VocalEssence, Esera Tuaolo (“The Voice”), Mint Condition, and iconic Minnesota R&B acts Sounds of Blackness, the Steeles and the Jets.

When: Jan. 26–Feb. 4

Where: Nicollet Mall at 8th St.

Cost: Free

Food: More than 25 food trucks and stands will dot the mall and the first floor of the Dayton’s Project building, with options ranging from pizzas and pierogi to Juicy Lucys and jerk chicken. Local food truck favorites, including Butcher Salt, Chef Shack, Gastrotruck and Hot Indian Foods, will serve up more than 100 food offerings, like bison burgers and smoked mac and cheese. Look for T-Rex Cookie Company’s oversized cookies, Nordic Waffle House’s waffle dogs, specialty cocktails and Delta Grill, a food truck styled like a Delta airplane that will serve up grilled sausages.

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Where: Nicollet Mall between 6th and 12th streets

Cost: Free

Stunts: The Polaris UpsideDown exhibition will feature professional snowmobile stars doing stunts on a specially constructed ramp, meet-and-greets and giveaways. The highlight: Professional snowmobile athlete Levi LaVallee performing his signature backflip over the mall at 1:30 p.m.

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Where: Nicollet Mall at 11th Street

Cost: Free

Even more: NFL jerseys encased within larger-than-life ice sculptures, a football-shaped walk-in snow globe for selfie takers, an ice rink with free skates, a Vikings Longhouse featuring virtual tours of U.S. Bank Stadium, a heated lounge with fire pits, colorful sky-searching lights that imitate the Aurora Borealis, a project-mapping light show, an IMAX-style dome that allows fans to experience football in the round, live broadcasts from ESPN and others, a “Kitten Bowl” and a pop-up Prince exhibit with artifacts from Paisley Park.

When: Jan. 26–Feb. 4

Where: Nicollet Mall between 6th and 12th streets

Cost: Free

Info: mnsuperbowl.com/sblive

Nomadic Live & Mystic Lake

Newly renovated downtown entertainment venue, the Minneapolis Armory, will make its debut during Super Bowl weekend with “Nomadic Live,” a three-night concert series produced by NFL-affiliated Nomadic Entertainment Group. The lineup includes alt-rockers Imagine Dragons and rapper Machine Gun Kelly (Feb. 1 at 8 p.m., $175–$1,000), pop star-aerialist Pink (Feb. 2 at 9 p.m., $225–$1,750), and pop star-actress-dancer Jennifer “J.Lo” Lopez (Feb. 3 at 9 p.m., $250–$1,750). Following the scrapping of the related “Club Nomadic” VIP pop-up club outside of Mystic Lake Casino over Super Bowl weekend, most of the scheduled acts — Gwen Stefani, the Chainsmokers, Kygo, Florida Georgia Line — have been moved inside the casino (Feb. 1–Feb. 4, $59–$200).

When: Feb. 1–Feb. 4

Where: Minneapolis Armory, 500 S. 6th St., and Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW, Prior Lake

Info: armorymn.com / mysticlake.com

More live music

Downtown nightclub Privé hosts the debut Twin Cities show from hip-hop darling Cardi B (Feb. 1 at 10 p.m., $150–$250, ticketfly.com), plus a two-night event featuring rappers Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Fabolos, reality star Blac Chyna and boxer Floyd Mayweather (Feb. 2 and Feb. 4, $515–$15,450, bbebiggame.com). Aqua nightclub features two nights of performances by Fabolos and Rick Ross (Feb. 2 and Feb. 4, $515–$15,450, bbebiggame.com). Migos performs at the Rolling Stone Super Bowl party at International Market Square (Feb. 2, $650–$30,000, fanhospitality.com). Rapper Post Malone and DJ Marshmello perform at the Maxim Super Bowl Party in a pop-up “dome” at a downtown Minneapolis parking lot (Feb. 3, $750–$21,000). The Lumber Exchange Building in downtown hosts three nights of entertainment, featuring appearances from Jamie Foxx, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Rick Ross, Nick Cannon, Kaskade and DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal) (Feb. 1–Feb. 3, $249.99–$10,000, biggamempls.com). The Dakota Jazz Club hosts several Prince-focused shows throughout Super Bowl weekend, including fDeluxe (aka the Family) on Jan. 31 ($45–$100) and the New Power Generation on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 ($60–$100, dakotacooks.com). Minneapolis Prince tribute band the Purple Xperience performs at Fine Line Music Café (Jan. 30, $19.99–$55, finelinemusic.com).

When: Feb. 1–Feb. 4

Where: Various locations

Super Bowl Experience Driven by Genesis

Football fans of all ages looking for a more affordable way to experience the Super Bowl will flock to this interactive theme park, which features both real and virtual NFL-inspired experiences. Ticket holders can take part in NFL flag clinics and interactive football games, plus get free autographs from 50 NFL players, take a photo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, take part in NFL flag clinics, hit the Play 60 kids’ activity zone and browse an NFL merch shop.

When: Jan. 27–Feb. 3

Where: Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S.

Cost: $35 adults, $25 kids 12 and under, $55 for fast pass

Info: mnsuperbowl.com

Taste of the NFL

The Taste of the NFL, which debuted in Minneapolis when the city first hosted the Super Bowl in 1992, has a novel premise: A chef from each NFL city serves their signature dish alongside a current or former NFL player. The annual strolling wine and food event features more than 35 food stations where guests can sample fine cuisine while mingling with renowned chefs and NFL greats. This year’s hosts are Minnesota’s own celeb chef and restaurateur, Andrew Zimmern, and retired player (and former Minnesota Viking) Ben Leber. If the $700 ticket price seems steep, rest assured some of the proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction of sports memorabilia go toward a good cause — food banks in the NFL’s 32 participating cities.

When: Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

Cost: $700

Info: tasteofthenfl.com

The Great Northern

Several of Minnesota’s signature winter events have joined forces to create the Great Northern, a collaboration that encompasses the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships and the City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival. This year’s Winter Carnival highlights include the festival’s first ice palace since 2004 — a 70-foot-tall structure made from 4,000 blocks of ice at St. Paul’s Rice Park. The festival also features parades, ice carving and snow sculpting competitions, a giant snow slide, barstool ski races and more. The City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival includes cross-country ski events, ice installations, snow sculpting contests, dog sledding, snowshoeing and winter bike races, while the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships gathers hockey enthusiasts from throughout North America with makeshift rink tourneys on the frozen Lake Nokomis.

When: Jan. 25–Feb. 4

Where: Across Minneapolis & St. Paul

Cost: Free to attend, registration required to participate

Info: thegreatnorthernfestival.com

Local shopping pop-ups

More than a million people are expected to flock to the Twin Cities for the big game, and local retailers aren’t letting the opportunity to pass them by. Popping up in downtown’s City Center is North Local Market, which features handcrafted goods from 25 top local makers including Leather Works Minnesota leather accessories, Worker B honey and skincare, Spinning Wylde gourmet cotton candy, Eyebobs eyewear, Sven Clogs and J.W. Hulme Co. bags (Jan. 26–Feb. 4, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. daily). Minneapolis nonprofit Smile Network International is bringing its fair-trade gift shop to the City Center for the Super Bowl. Proceeds help provide cleft lip and cleft palate reconstructive surgery to children in developing countries.

When: Jan. 26–Feb. 4

Where: City Center, 33 S. 6th St.

Cost: Free