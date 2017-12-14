Holiday pop-up roundup

Add a handcrafted touch to your last-minute shopping needs with these local maker pop-up shops open through the holiday season in Minneapolis.

Idun Holiday Pop-up: The St. Paul women’s clothing and accessories boutique known for its minimalist, Scandinavian-meets-Japanese aesthetic has opened a pop-up shop in the North Loop running through the holidays. The shop features a sampling of the St. Paul store’s selection, but with a focus on gift-ready items.

When: Open Mondays–Fridays 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.–4 p.m. through Jan. 1.

Where: 121 N. 1st St.

Info: shopidun.com

Upstate MN Holiday Pop-up: Grand Marais shop Upstate MN has moved to the North Loop for the holiday season. Upstate features goods with a “Northwoods modern” vibe by Minnesota makers, such as Martha McQuade’s ScarfShop and Willful Goods, plus cards, candles, bags and other giftable goods.

When: Open daily 11 a.m.–7 p.m. through Dec. 23.

Where: 700 N. Washington Ave., street level

Info: upstatemn.com

BlackBlue Holiday Pop-up: The St. Paul retailer known for its heritage-inspired gear is popping up at the lower level of Penny’s Coffee in Linden Hills with an edited selection of men’s sweaters, denim and outerwear.

When: Open daily through early January

Where: Penny’s Coffee, 3509 W. 44th St.

Info: blkblu.com

Talin’s Winter Bazaar: Talin Spring of Spring Finn & Co. is opening up her new studio for a month-long winter bazaar, featuring a selection of handcrafted artisan goods from her travels, as well as her latest collection of leather and canvas bags and accessories.

When: Open Wednesdays–Sundays noon–7 p.m. through Dec. 22.

Where: Spring Finn & Co., 875 N. 5th St.

Info: springfinnandco.com

Holidazzle: Vendors for this European-inspired, open-air holiday market include Faribault Woolen Mill, Fair Anita, Hagen & Oats, Hippy Feet, Love Your Melon, DK Wood Toys, and more. Also on tap: craft beer from Fulton Brewing, Spyhouse Coffee, hot and prepared food, appearances from Santa, free film screenings, and an outdoor skating rink.

When: Open Thursdays 5 p.m.–9 p.m., Fridays 5 p.m.–10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.–10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.–7 p.m. through Dec. 23.

Where: Loring Park, 1382 Willow St.

Info: holidazzle.com

More to see

‘Nutcracker (not so) Suite’

Since “Nutcracker (not so) Suite” first debuted on the Ritz Theater stage in 1993, Myron Johnson’s irreverent, inventive twist on the classic ballet has become a holiday tradition for many Twin Cities theater goers. But when Johnson’s dance troupe, Ballet of the Dolls, went on hiatus in 2014, so did the choreographer’s signature work — until he got a call from James Sewell of James Sewell Ballet a year later about restaging it. Now in its 20th year, the show once again takes the story of the classic ballet to 1960s New York City for a posh holiday party hosted by the socialite matriarch, Mama Flo, played this year for the first time by Bradley Greenwald, who has performed with both Ballet of the Dolls and James Sewell Ballet. The production substitutes the Nutcracker with life-sized Barbie and Ken dolls, who lead young Marie on a wild adventure in the streets of New York. This year’s run features three “naughty” versions of the show (Dec. 22, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30) for those looking for a bawdier experience.

When: Dec. 15–30

Where: The Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $30–$50

Info: thecowlescenter.org

‘Drew Peterson: Hurry Up and Wait’

The title of Drew Peterson’s new exhibition, “Hurry Up and Wait,” refers to the frenetic, formal qualities of the large-scale works, as well as the laborious, time-consuming process he underwent in order to complete it. The show is the first Twin Cities solo show from the Minneapolis artist, a 2015 Jerome Fellow, since his 2012 exhibition at Burnet Gallery, “A Moment Stays,” a quietly evocative show of silkscreen prints, off-set lithographs and small, mixed-media paper sculptures with a mechanical, meticulous quality. While the works in “Hurry Up and Wait” were made with a similarly precise approach, Peterson has stripped down his screen printing, relying solely on hand-generated techniques rather than the technologically aided processes typically used in contemporary printing. Peterson also explores a hybrid process of watercolor painting and screen-printing at a scale that normally exceeds the technical capacity of print-based work. The resulting pieces, which feature accumulated layers, transparent uses of color and expressive mark making, are as compelling as they are complex.

When: Dec. 16–Jan. 13. Opening reception: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Artist conversation: Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at 7 p.m.

Where: Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE

Cost: Free

Info: publicfunctionary.org

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

A curmudgeonly villain is a recurring theme in holiday entertainment (see: Dickens’ Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” Dr. Potter in “It’s a Wonderful Life”). But Dr. Seuss’ miserly Grinch, who sets out to rob the Christmas spirit from the residents of Whoville, remains a perennial favorite for kids and adults alike. The Children’s Theatre Company’s adaptation of the classic book and animated TV special has been delighting local audiences for years, thanks to Reed Sigmund’s raucous performance as the Grinch, whimsical staging, cartoonish costumes and eye-popping special effects, such as the Grinch and his dog Max flying through the air in their sleigh. Rounded out by a seven-piece live band, original musical score enthusiastically sung by the cast and a heart-tugging performance by Mabel Weismann as Cindy-Lou Who, the show just might make your heart grow three sizes.

When: Ends Jan. 7

Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: $15–$75

Info: childrenstheatre.org

‘Miss Richfield 1981’s Holiday Show’

Local drag legend Miss Richfield 1981 has become something of a national treasure, with regular gigs starring in commercials for Orbitz Travel and on the gay cabaret circuit in major cities across the U.S. But despite her growing profile, the beloved icon comes home every year for her annual holiday show. For 18 years, Miss Richfield 1981 — the creation of actor, singer and musician Russ King — has been sending up suburbia and seasonal schmaltz with her annual holiday variety show. (King created the character when he attending a Miss America–themed party in 1996.) This year’s show, “2020 Vision: A Holiday Survival Guide for the New World,” features a mix of fan-favorite gags and new material, including comedy, music and dance numbers, video segments, an audience singalong, improv and costume changes — all brought to the stage with the performer’s signature, irreverent style.

When: Through Dec. 23

Where: Illusion Theater at the Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $32

Info: illusiontheater.org

‘Fest! Merry Mansion: Nordic Holidays’

Every year, the American Swedish Institute celebrates the holiday traditions of Scandinavia with an exhibition of rooms festooned with festive décor from five Nordic countries. Rooms dedicated to Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Denmark and Finland showcase unique displays of customs and traditions from each country, all set within the institute’s historic Turnblad Mansion. This year’s exhibition, “Fest! Merry Mansion,” also features a room dedicated to Romanian holiday traditions and “Skål! Scandinavian Spirits,” a nationally traveling exhibition that explores the cultural traditions shared by Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Other events taking place during the holiday season at the institute include the Winter Solstice Celebration, featuring bonfires in the ASI courtyard, performances by theater troupe Impossible Salt, festive bites, warm glögg and self-guided tours of the holiday rooms (Dec. 21 from 5 p.m.–9 p.m.); Make Merry: Spirited Glögg Tours, a walking tour with light bites and spiced glögg ($50–$55, Dec. 14, Dec. 28 and Jan. 14 from 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m.); and Julbord Swedish holiday feasts (Dec. 15 and 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 1 p.m., $65–$75).

When: Through Jan. 7, 2018

Where: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave.

Cost: Included with museum admission, $5–$10

Info: asimn.org