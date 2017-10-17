Zombie Pub Crawl and more

“Audrey Phillips: Midstream”

Audrey Phillips’s abstract waterscapes have always contained subtle references to nature’s power. Following the recent spate of hurricanes battering the Caribbean islands and Atlantic coast, they take on a more evocative power. The artist, who lives and works in northern Florida, had completed the exhibition paintings for “Midstream,” her new solo show at Circa Gallery, when the storms hit. With the help of a friend, Phillips managed to wrap and move all of her paintings out of her studio and into her home to keep them safer. Fortunately, the paintings emerged unscathed — yet filled with vibrant colors and chaotic movement, they almost seem inspired by the unpredictable storminess of a hurricane.

When: Oct. 14–Nov. 25; opening reception Saturday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m.–8 p.m.

Where: Circa Gallery, 210 N. 1st St.

Cost: Free

Info: circagallery.org

“Laure Prouvost: They Are Waiting for You”

French multimedia artist Laure Prouvost is known for her lush sound and video installations, for which she won the coveted Turner Prize in 2013. Her latest collection of sounds and imagery are the subject of a new exhibition opening this month at the Walker Art Center. The artist, who has said her art is about “blurring the boundary between fiction and reality” and conflating art with everyday life, creates immersive environments that encourage audience participation. Combining painting, sculpture and found objects alongside her projected images, Prouvost aims to help her audience-participants rediscover the joy of language, words and meanings. In conjunction with the exhibition, the artist will debut a performance work commissioned by the Walker that draws on similar thematic elements in February 2018.

When: Oct. 12–Feb. 11

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl.

Cost: Free with gallery admission ($14 adults, $12 seniors, $7 military, $9 students, kids 18 and under free)

Info: walkerart.org

Twin Cities Tap Festival

Founded by local tap dancers Kaleena Miller and Brenna Brelie, the third-annual Twin Cities Tap Festival brings together top national and local tappers along with students of all ages for a weekend of classes, workshops and performances. The festival kicks off on Thursday with a showcase of the best local tap talent and youth tap ensembles, including Keane Sense of Rhythm Youth Tap Ensemble, MinnesoTAP and the stage debut of Elite Tap Feet, an elite group of teen tap dancers from around Minnesota. Friday and Saturday night features a concert headlined by national tap artists Dianne “Lady Di” Walker, Jason Samuels Smith, Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards and Mark Yonally, along with local talent, Ricci Milan, Rick Ausland, Joe Chvala and Karla Grotting.

When: Performances: Thursday, Oct. 19–Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; classes: Oct. 19–22

Where: The Cowles Center for Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $15–$30 performances, $30 classes, $70 workshops

Info: thecowlescenter.org

“Feral Fables: Areca Roe & Terrence Payne”

The careless consequences of political and natural disasters are at the center of “Feral Fables,” a dual exhibition featuring new artworks by Rosalux Gallery member artists Areca Roe and Terrence Payne. Roe presents the latest iteration of her continuing series, “O Pioneer,” which references surveying photographs taken during the late 1800s that documented the “new world” of the Western plains. Instead of showcasing real sites, the tongue-in-cheek “O Pioneer” consists of large-scale photographs of miniature landscapes. Payne’s “Family Fremds” takes a bitingly satirical look at how hysterical misrepresentations of faith have been used to control and manipulate people throughout the course of history, with large-scale oil pastel drawings rendered in the artist’s signature humorous, aggressively playful style.

When: Oct. 7–29 (gallery hours: Saturday & Sunday from noon–4 p.m.); opening reception Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7 p.m.–10 p.m.

Where: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, suite 195

Cost: Free

Info: rosaluxgallery.com

“Jizi: Journey of the Spirit”

During his almost half-century-long career, contemporary Chinese painter Jizi explored the complex elements at work in modern Chinese art and culture during a dynamic period of Chinese history. Organized by the Weisman Art Museum in partnership with the artist’s son, Chunchen Wang, “Jizi: Journey of the Spirit” is a new retrospective memorializing the artist, who died in 2015. It features a broad selection of the artist’s large-scale ink paintings as well as a monumental, rarely seen horizontal scroll considered to be the largest Chinese landscape painting ever created. His bold, confrontational work challenges the legacy of the Chinese Revolution and its antipathy to religion and traditional Chinese attitudes, shedding light on the complex impulses at work in contemporary Chinese art and culture while invoking a strong metaphysical, spiritual aspect.

When: Oct. 7–Dec. 31; panel discussion: Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd.

Cost: Free

Info: wam.umn.edu

Zombie Pub Crawl

The first and largest festival of its kind, the Zombie Pub Crawl features 25 musical acts on two outdoor stages, dozens of participating bars and food trucks and hundreds of zombies.

Zombie Pup Crawl: New this year is Zombie Week, a full slate of activities for the undead the week prior to Zombie Pub Crawl, each benefitting a different local charity. They include the Zombie Pup Crawl, a canine costume contest presented in collaboration with the Midwest Animal Rescue Services. Sign up your pup at zombiepubcrawl.com.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 2 p.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE

Cost: Free

Zombie Pub Crawl Live Entertainment: Headlining acts for the main event on Oct. 14 include ’90s alt-rock band Third Eye Blind, horrorcore rapper Tech N9ne and the king of Autotune, T-Pain. Privé, 315 N. 1st Ave., features local hip-hop acts including Neon Blaque and Chance York. Beginning at 8 p.m., Gluek’s, 16 6th St. N., will have a lineup of five metal bands and the Fine Line, aka the “Covered in Blood” stage, 318 1st Ave. N., hosts a series of cover bands. Head to Brother’s Bar & Grill, 430 1st Ave. N., for zombie karaoke all night long and Clockwerks Brewing, 25 N. 4th St., for the ZPC photo booth.

When: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m.

Where: Various locations

Cost: $28–$90 festival pass

A Flip Phone Evening of Dance and Drag: Drag queens meet spooky zombies during this party, which is headlined by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Tatianna and Max, plus local queens Bad Karma, Kamaree Williams, Julia Starr, Genevee Ramona Love and Sunny Kiriyama. Death drops will be served. Attendees must purchase Zombie Pub Crawl pass to attend event. 21+

When: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m.

Where: Music Hall Mpls (Dragged to Hell stage), 111 N. 5th St.

Cost: $28–$90 festival pass

Info: zombiepubcrawl.com