Art and Heritage

“Nairy Baghramian: Déformation Professionnelle”

For more than 20 years, Nairy Baghramian has created sculptures, photographic works and drawings that explore the relationship between architecture and the human body.

The Iran-born artist, who lives and works in Berlin, draws on influences including dance, theater, design and fashion to produce unlikely juxtapositions in material and scale to question and challenge the very nature of sculpture.

In “Déformation Professionnelle,” which is co-organized by the Walker Art Center and the Stedelijk Museum voor Actuele Kunst (S.M.A.K.) in Belgium, offers a new approach to the traditional artist retrospective, presenting entirely new sculptures that reflect upon or alter her previous works created between 1999 and 2016.

Her sterilized, amorphous structures, including “Egg Caul” and “Flat Spine,” demonstrate Baghramian’s intention to relate the museum’s structure to that of the human form, while “Peeper” uses walled-off space to limit the viewer’s vantage point. The exhibition illustrates the sculptor’s continuing evolution while offering a playful yet critical take on the artist survey.

When: Sept. 7–Feb. 4

Where: Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $14 adults; $12 seniors; $7 military; $9 students; free for ages 0-18

Info: walkerart.org

“Women with Cameras (Self Portrait)”

Before selfies, there were self-portraits. How women viewed themselves privately prior to the advent of social media is at the center of “Women with Cameras (Self Portrait),” a new exhibition by acclaimed New York-based conceptual photographer, Anne Collier.

Through various means over an extended period of time, the artist collected snapshots of amateur, anonymous women dating from the 1970s to the early 2000s, taken on film cameras prior to the digital age. Instead of circulating online, these abandoned images were intended for a private audience.

Presented altogether in a slideshow of 35mm slides, these relics of the pre-digital age evoke a deep sense of loneliness, melancholy and autonomy and illustrate photography’s relationship to memory, loss and self-representation.

When: Sept. 7–Dec. 17

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: artsmia.org

“Aladdin – The Musical”

From the producer of the box-office record-breaking musical “The Lion King” comes another Disney tale reimagined for the stage. Based on the 1992 animated film, “Aladdin – The Musical” features songs people will remember from the film, including “Friend Like Me” and “A Whole New World,” plus three songs originally written for the film and four new songs written by the original film’s composers, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.

The musical’s book, written by one of the film’s lyricists, Chad Beguelin, is a fun and frenetic caper that offers unexpected emotional depth. While it’s not the production spectacle that was “The Lion King,” “Aladdin” is still an outsized, eye-popping show, complete with the requisite suspended magic carpet ride against a glittering backdrop of lights and a scene-stealing turn by Anthony Murphy as the Genie.

When: Sept. 15–Oct. 8

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $39–$179

Info: 800-982-2787 or hennepintheatretrust.org

Heritage festivals

Celebrate the flavors, the music and the cultures of Ukraine and Greece during a pair of annual heritage festivals in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Greek Festival (Sept. 8–10) offers authentic Greek fare, traditional Greek music and dance performances and goods for sale from Greek vendors. There will also be tours of the historic St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, wine flights at a courtyard café, Greek food demonstrations and Greek dance instruction.

The Twin Cities Ukrainian Heritage Festival (Sept. 17) celebrates the unique culture and traditions of the Eastern European country, including authentic food (like sausages from Minneapolis deli Kramarczuk’s, whose founders hail from Ukraine), live music and dance, a beer culture, games and craft vendors, a cultural exhibit and a silent auction.

Minneapolis Greek Festival:

When: Friday, Sept. 8 & Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon–10 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 10 from noon–6 p.m.

Where: St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: mplsgreekfest.org

Twin Cities Ukrainian Heritage Festival:

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 from noon–5 p.m.

Where: Ukrainian Event Center, 301 Main St. NE.

Cost: Free

Info: uaccmn.org

Minneapolis Monarch Festival

The monarch butterfly population has declined 90 percent over the past 20 years, a worrying statistic that has prompted scientists, students and community groups around the country to action. The University of Minnesota’s Monarch Lab is bringing its volunteer-raised monarchs to be tagged and released at this annual event on the shores of Lake Nokomis.

Join fellow butterfly lovers for a day of art activities, games and Latin food, plus dance performances from Aztec dance group Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli and music from Salsa Del Soul, Charanga Tropical and the Brass Messengers.

Festivities take place near the Nokomis Naturescape, four acres of gardens containing native Minnesota plants that provide a home to monarch butterflies and caterpillars.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Lake Nokomis, E. 49th St. & Woodlawn Blvd.

Cost: Free

Info: monarchfestival.org

Event roundup:

Fashion Week MN

Every fall and spring, Fashion Week MN offers a snapshot of the Twin Cities’ diverse fashion community. This fall’s lineup features 18 events spanning panels with industry experts, runway fashion shows, intimate in-store events and artful exhibitions highlighting the diversity and sustainability of the Twin Cities fashion industry. (Disclosure: This column’s author is co-director and co-founder of the event.) Here are some highlights:

Flyover x Fashion Week MN: Presented in partnership with Iowa-based fashion group Flyover, this day of panels offers perspectives from nearly 20 local influencers on topics that include sustainability, body positivity, queer style, ethnic and racial diversity and fashion’s relationship to politics.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Where: W Minneapolis, 821 S. Marquette Ave., 2nd level

Cost: $22

Culture Piece Magazine presents: Harlem Renaissance: Presented by stylish local publication, Culture Piece Magazine, this event takes inspiration from the Harlem Renaissance – a literary, artistic, and intellectual movement spanning the 1920s and mid-’30s that signified a new black identity – for a fashion show featuring an all-POC (people-of-color) group of producers, designers, stylists and models.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7 p.m.-–10 p.m.

Where: Le Méridien Chambers, 901 Hennepin Ave., basement level

Cost: $20–$45

Northern Vogue: One of the most dynamic events on the lineup is sure to be this event, which features a 300-foot long, two-tier runway, full runway collections by Minnesota fashion labels House of Gina Marie, GrasMark Menswear, Winsome Goods and Fantasme Collection, plus the opportunity to shop the looks and meet the designers following the show and tunes by DJ Dudley D, Prince’s former tour DJ.

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 from 6 p.m.–10 p.m. (7 p.m. show)

Where: W Minneapolis, 821 S. Marquette Ave.

Cost: $20–$55; limited free, standing-room tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis

Celina Kane x Hat Make Fashion Millinery Gallery Reception: Minneapolis-based milliner Celina Kane showcases her fall collection of high-end hats with a gallery-style photography exhibition, a pop-up trunk show featuring hats for sale from the current collection (plus the chance to pre-order pieces for her spring/summer 2018 line), vegan lipsticks and essential oils for sale from the Elixery, live fashion portraits by illustrator Claire Ward, and beverages and light hors d’oeuvres from Spoonriver.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 5 p.m.–9 p.m.

Where: A-Mill Artist Lofts Gallery, 315 Main St. SE.

Cost: Free

Fashion Week MN

When: Sept. 7–15

Info: fashionweekmn.com and eventbrite.com