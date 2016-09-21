Harvest parties, beer busts kick off fall

Minneapolis’ summer beer-and-music festival season stretches to fall.

SurlyFest

Southeast Minneapolis’ destination brewery is once again getting a German twist with SurlyFest. The 11-hour day consists of Deutsch-inspired food, Surly beer and live music. And while you don’t need a ticket to enter, a $30 ticket guarantees entry if Surly hits capacity and gets you a commemorative glass beer stein, four refills and a voucher for food. The brewery’s restaurant, Brewer’s Table, will be also offering a German menu alongside its regular cuisine on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Where: Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Cost: Free entry, designated driver and VIP tickets available

Info: surlybrewing.com

Indeed’s Hullabaloo

Indeed Brewing is hosting its annual Hullabaloo with two days worth of music curated by First Avenue, local eats and the return of the brewery’s Yamma Jamma. The cash-only party will have performances from local bands like Night Moves, Actual Wolf, Southside Desire and others from 12:30 p.m.­–9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and 1 p.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Indeed fans will have the opportunity to try the year’s release of Rum King and the brewery’s beloved fall-inspired Yamma Jamma. Blue Door Pub, Aki’s BreadHaus and Frio Frio will cover food with blucy burgers, beer snacks and popsicles.

Where: Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE

When: Oct. 8–9

Cost: Free

Info: indeedbrewing.com

Schwandtoberfest

Don your lederhosen and get thirsty because Bauhaus Brew Labs is bringing back its annual Schwandtoberfest. For food, the fest will feature brats from Gerhard’s Brats, sliders and potato salad from Black Forest Inn, pretzels from Aki’s BreadHaus and potato pancakes from Burbach’s European Pancakes. For festivities, Bauhaus is bringing the Brass Barn Polka Band for a little traditional music, Nightlights playing their ‘90s R&B and Viva Knievel. Advance tickets come with a 23-ounce Bavarian keeper stein and three fills. Plus, there will be prizes for the best lederhosen.

Where: Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE

When: Saturday, Oct. 1 at noon

Cost: $10 at door, $30 in advance with keeper stein

Info: bauhausbrewlabs.com

Co-Optoberfest

Northeast’s own Fair State Brewing Co-op is throwing its biggest party of the year: Co-Optoberfest. The Oktoberfest-style party will feature accordion and oom-pah music (5 p.m.­­–10p.m.), live screen-printing (2 p.m.–8 p.m.) and food from Gerhard’s Brats and Aki’s BreadHaus. For beer, the fest has it all, including Fair State’s Festbier, a traditional Oktoberfest-style Marzen lager, and much, much more.

Where: Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: fairstate.coop

Twin Cities Marathon

The Twin Cities hosts a Top 10 U.S. marathon each year and it’s a perfect time to get outdoors, get your own exercise or support friends and family running a race. Thousands of runners will face the 26.1-mile race with even more volunteers, staff and residents cheering them on, so for non-runners, it will be a great day to get out and explore the Twin Cities. Even if you’re not running the big race, there are plenty of related events to enjoy around the Twin Cities, including a Health & Fitness Expo (Oct. 7–8) and a runner’s feast party (Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.) at the River Centre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Where: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 a.m.

When: U.S. Bank Stadium, 6th Street near Portland Avenue

Cost: Free

Info: tcmevents.org

North Loop Fall Fashion Crawl

The North Loop may be downtown’s retail capital with fashion-forward retailers like MartinPatrick3 and Roe Wolf Boutique. The neighborhood will get a fall fashion crawl during Fashion Week MN with pop-up shops from local designers at more than a dozen boutiques. Participating retailers include Statement Minneapolis, C’est Chic Boutique, Grethen House, Wilson & Willy’s, Shoesters, Pacifier, D.NOLO, Ribnick Furs, Kit and Ace, Chrome, Roe Wolfe, MartinPatrick3 and Lolë.

Where: Various North Loop stores

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: roewolfe.com

Twin Cities Arab Film Festival

Local Arab Arts organization Mizna is putting on a four-day film festival with feature flicks, documentaries and shorts from Arab and Arab American filmmakers hailing from more than 15 countries. Coming-of-age film “As I Open My Eyes,” which launches the fest on Thursday, Sept. 29, from director Leyla Bouzid tells the story of a young Tunisian musician struggling with love, family and community on the eve of the Arab Spring. Closing the weekend is “Before the Summer Crowds” from late Egyptian director Mohamed Khan, which offers a light-hearted critique of disparities in Egypt through a woman’s vacation in Alexandria.

Where: St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Main St. SE

When: Sept. 29–Oct. 2

Cost: $8–$10 per film, $40 festival pass

Info: mizna.org/arabfilmfest