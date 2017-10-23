Chef’s lib

Bardo, huh?

The opening of the new restaurant in Northeast sent us food writers scrambling to Wikipedia. The take-away I’ll choose is that the Buddhist term stands for an opportunity for liberation.

If that’s what chef/proprietor Remy Pettus was after, I’m here to applaud his new freedom.

During his term as chef at Eastside, that dining room’s menu was downright boring. Bardo’s is the polar opposite — the kind of list where an avid foodie yearns to just snap her ngers and beckon, “Bring it on.”

Seated in the courtyard of the former Rachel’s on the last balmy day of September, we reveled not only in the innovative combos ordered but the opportunity to summon half-portions of every entrée on the list (most $10–$15/$21–$28). Two would constitute a generous dinner. Nevertheless, I defy you to become all-Brit and curb your enthusiasm.

Skipping the Cold choices (salad to salumi), we scanned the Seafood subset: shrimp, scallop and our choice, Skuna Bay salmon, served medium-rare and spanking-fresh upon a pond of dessert-quality celery root purée and attended by piquant, see-through circlets of watermelon radish, sweet cippolini onions and the classics: lemon, capers, dill. Fine.

But Pettus’ imagination stretches further in the Pasture and Game section, where even a potentially mundane beefsteak receives benefit of his creative process, gaining eggplant purée, burnt orange, pickled turnip and chimichurri. Instead, we opted for the game hen torchon — deliriously juicy slices of white meat accompanied (thank goodness) by its wicked-crispy skin, along with buxom chanterelles, tiny-tiny carrots and a silky-sweet carrot puree with hints of golden raisin jus, tempting me to make up an excuse to lick my plate.