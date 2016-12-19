The green people feeders

If you build it …

And there they were: the suits from its home in East Town’s Wells Fargo Tower, neighborhood condo dwellers and voyeurs of the nearby stadium.

The bar — a beaut by any standard, and top of the list among those with Irish DNA, as owner Dermot Cowley of O’Donovan’s Irish Pub, Jake O’Connor’s, etc. can claim — was packed as if Prohibition were to be reinstated any moment.

The whole room, bordered by a pretty balcony, pulsed with energy. Its kitchen could send out Kraft dinners and still keep its license for printing money.

Fortunately, the fare is more ambitious. All the hot buttons have been pushed, from ceviche and sliders to beet salad: the comfort foods of the 2000s.

But are they well crafted? To be honest, there’s room for improvement. But points for a crew who knows that and offers a 15-percent discount while a crew who previously delivered simpler pub fare irons out the kinks.

From the apps ($10–$18), we splurged on the foie gras mousse. While bearing that trademark liver taste (which I adore), the dollops were near-flimsy in texture, surrounded by an overdose of craisins, some glazed cashews, sere bits of bacon and, as the menu promised, “sweetened white Pullman.” What, you may ask? (We did, because the only Pullman I could think of was that basic, uninteresting sandwich loaf. Well, that’s what it was: just bits of diner toast.)