What’s in a name?

It’s called what, again? Xavi.

Clearly this is not the outcome of a focus group.

What happened was, friends James Elm, front man, and Michael Agan, chef, who bonded while working in a D’Amico establishment, couldn’t agree on a name for their soon- to-debut joint venture, so they kind of threw a dart at the many Wikipedia translations for “Come to our lovely new restaurant and enjoy yourself,” or something like that. It landed on a word in Basque, about as remote from our “Ya, you betcha” tongues as you could get. (Pause for group eye rolls at the Carlson School of Business.)

I’ll offer my own translation: a warm, inviting environment, both in setting and personnel, in which to savor original but not outrageous modern American cooking piqued with hints of foreign flavors. Pork belly with chermoula, for instance. Chicken with harissa. Yuzu pound cake. Salmon cured not the usual Scando way — rather, with coconut milk and a furikake spice blend. It’s among the dozen-strong list of small plates ($9–$16) from which we snagged the mango salad as our starter. It’s a riff on what you may have enjoyed in a Thai restaurant but utilizing sweet rather than tart fruit, paired with hair-thin stalks of cucumber and scallion, shreds of crispy lettuce, a sprinkle of savory cashews and the sharp scent of mint, all bathed in a ginger dressing whose surprise punch of heat builds fast and well.