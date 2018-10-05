2019-2020 Education Guide

Next August seems a long way off now, but planning for the 2019-20 school year is underway.
A series of deadlines to tour and register for schools dot the calendar in the coming months. The Southwest Journal presents its annual Education Guide to help parents find the school or early childhood education program that best suits their child.
You’ll find information on Minneapolis Public Schools’ school-placement process, as well as listings of preschools, charter schools and private schools in and around Southwest Minneapolis.
Choosing a district school
Minneapolis Public Schools accepts placement requests year round.
Typically, families request a school for their student only when entering a new school or if they intend to switch schools. Not all schools will have space available, so when submitting a request families are encouraged to rank up to two schools for pre-K–8 students and three schools for grades 9–12.
Requests can be made online or in-person at Student Placement Services office inside the Davis Center, 1250 W. Broadway Ave.
To prepare for the school request process, the district encourages parents to consider what type of learning environment would best suit their child, tour schools and rank their top school choices before submitting a request.
The district is divided into three geographical zones, and each zone is in turn divided into multiple attendance areas. Most pre-K–8 students will find a seat at the community school in their attendance area. They’ll also have the option to attend a nearby magnet school with a specialized academic focus.
When a student’s top school choice is oversubscribed, or if that student prefers to attend a school other than their community school, the district uses a placement protocol to assign seats.
At the high school level, students who do not choose to attend their community high school still have a variety of options. Some will qualify that student for transportation via a Metro Transit Go-To card, but others will not.
Minneapolis Public Schools enrollment information
*Student Placement Services: studentplacement.mpls.k12.mn.us
*Pre-K-8 School Request Center: schoolrequest.mpls.k12.mn.us (includes information on transportation, attendance areas and frequently asked questions)
*High School Request Center: highschoolrequest.mpls.k12.mn.us (includes information on academic focuses, boundaries and more).
*The district’s schools lottery for 2019-20 opens on Nov. 15, and the school request deadline is midnight on Feb. 8. The lottery runs March 11–15.
* Letters confirming placement are expected to arrive at students’ homes by March 29.
*As part of its 2018 Visit our Schools campaign, the district is asking its K–5 and K–8 buildings to invite their neighborhood communities into the schools at least once this fall. The event and its timing are designed to help families keep MPS schools in the forefront of their thinking as they explore and consider school-choice options for 2019-20. For a schedule of events, go to mpls.k12.mn.us//visit_our_schools_4.
LISTINGS
PRESCHOOLS
Academia Elze
4 W. Franklin Ave.
345-5370
Ages/Programs: 16 months–5 years/Toddler and preschool dual language immersion
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 29/4.5:1, toddler; 6:1, preschool
Administrator: Karina Elze and Nandi Solórzano
Tuition: $190–$300 per week, CCAP accepted
Berry Patch [Preschool]–Calvary
5300 France Ave. S.
952-836-1577
Ages/Programs: 18 months–5 years/Play-based morning program with afternoon options and enrichment programs that emphasize love, joy, respect, creativity and fun.
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 300/7:1, 18-month to 2-year-olds; 10:1, ages 3–5
Administrator: Molly Lounsberry Dykstra
Tuition: Fee schedule varies, call or see website for more information
Caring for Children
5835 Lyndale Ave. S.
866-1632
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–5 years/Non-profit childcare center serving families
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 65/4:1, infants; 7:1, toddlers; 10:1, 3- to 4-year-olds
Administrator: Andrea Patton
Tuition: Call for more information
Casa de Corazón Intercultural Early Learning
3928 Nicollet Ave.
824-7831
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–pre-K/Full-day, year-round bilingual childcare and preschool
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 150/4:1, infants; 7:1, toddlers; 7:1, preschool A; 10:1, preschool B and pre-K
Administrator: Naiya Hernandez
Tuition: Call for more information
Central Care for Children
2025 Nicollet Ave. S.
872-6788
centralcareforchildren.org
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–12 years/Professional daycare with a family feel
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 25/4:1, infant; 7:1, toddler; 10:1, preschool
Administrator: Brook Ross
Tuition: $268/week, infant; $225/week, toddler; $201/week, preschool
Child Garden Total Environment Montessori
1601 Laurel Ave.
377-1698
Ages/Program: 6 weeks–6 years/All day, fulltime programs
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 200/3:1, infants; 5:1, toddlers; 10:1, preschool
Administrator: Rebecca Brown
Tuition: $1,830/month, infants; $1,630/month, toddlers; $1,333/month, preschool
City Child Care Center
227-6718
2628 Nicollet Ave.
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–12 years/Somali, Arabic, Oromo and English language lessons; free breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack; two teachers per classroom; free transportation for all students
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 164/4:1, infant; 7:1, toddler; 10:1, preschool; 15:1, school age
Administrator: Ismial Yusuf
Tuition: Call for more information
City of Lakes Waldorf School
2344 Nicollet Ave. S.
767-1550
Ages/Program: 3–5 and potty trained/Half day or full day, two, three or five days per week with extended day available until 5:30 p.m.; parent/tot classes for children ages 6 mo. – 3 years; Toddler Childcare Program ages 18-36 months (year-round licensed daycare) certified Waldorf programs
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 42/7:1
Administrator: Marti Stewart
Tuition: Preschool starts at $382/month; parent/tot classes are $35/session per 8–10-week sessions, fall, winter, spring. Call for more information.
Community Child Care Center
8 W. 60th St.
861-4303
Ages/Program: 6 weeks–10 years/Preschool; before- and after-school education for school-age children; enrichment; breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack provided; additional extracurricular activities available
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 125/3:1, infants; 5:1, toddlers; 8:1, preschool; 10:1, school-age children
Administrator: Lynn Hoskins
Tuition: Call for more information.
Edina Morningside Preschool
4201 Morningside Road
952-926-6555 ext. 108
Ages/Programs: 3–5/Half-day (9 a.m.–11:30 a.m.) and extended day (9 a.m.–1p.m.), play-based program focused on social development two to four days per week, Tuesday through Friday.
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 40/8:1
Administrator: Jessie Holly and Destiny Rock
Tuition: $195 for two half days to $325 for four half days; $283 for two extended days to $495 for four extended days. Programs are priced by number of days and by half or extended days. Full and partial scholarships available.
Golden Years Montessori School
4100 W. 42nd St.
952-929-4211
No website
Ages/Programs: 4–6/Half day (9 a.m.–noon) and full day (9 a.m.–3 p.m.) before school (7:45 a.m.–9 a.m.) after school (3 p.m.–4:30 p.m.)
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 125/10:1
Administrator: Terri Recke and Christine Oberstar
Tuition: $7,600/year for half day; $8,550/year for full day
Grace Neighborhood Nursery School
1430 W. 28th St.
872-8131
Ages/Program: 33 months–6 years/ Child-centered, play-based curriculum focused on the whole child; Preschool classes two, three or five mornings (9 a.m.–noon) or three afternoons (1 p.m.–3:30 p.m.); Options for Early Risers (8 a.m.–9 a.m.); Lunch Bunch (noon–2 p.m.); enrichment and extended day (Monday, noon–2:30 p.m. and Friday, noon–3 p.m.). Eclectic model drawing from Reggio, Montessori, Waldorf and High Scope. Bus service offered in a three-mile radius.
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 100/10:1 or less
Administrator: Barb Murphy
Tuition: $206, two-day; $346, three-day; $552, five-day. Additional cost for bus service, extended day and enrichment class.
Grandma’s House Children’s Center
625 W. 31st St.
455-4113
grandmashousechildrenscenter.org
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–10 years/Group family daycare located on first floor of Redeemer Health & Rehab, featuring intergenerational activities with senior residents.
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 14/infants, 3:1; toddlers, 4:1; preschool and school-age 6:1
Administrator: Elissa Rislov
Tuition: Infants and toddlers $1,433/month; preschool $1,260/month
Joyce Bilingual Preschool
3400 Park Ave.
823-2447
Ages/programs: 3–5/Bilingual Spanish and English preschool, plus Family Fridays, an optional multicultural parent-child class each Friday. Morning and afternoon part-time programs two or four days/week at Park Avenue and Windom sites. New full-time preschool program at Joyce-Hiawatha site, 1611 E. 46th St. for ages 3–5. Joyce parents shape our community through our Comité de Padres en Liderazgo (Parent Leadership Committee), and support each other as part of our monthly Asociación de Padres de Familia. August Spanish-immersion camp sessions for children 3–8.
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 115/8:1 or 9:1 with additional support staff
Administrator: Laura Tompkins
Tuition: Part-time tuition is $225 per month for two days and $450 per month for four days. Full-time program tuition is $1,120 per month. Eligible site for Pathways scholarships (4-star Parent Aware rating).
Judson Preschool
4101 Harriet Ave.
822-0915
Ages/Programs: 2 years, 9 months–5 years/Play-based preschool. Non-sectarian educational philosophy. Judson Preschool is dedicated to bringing together children and early childhood educators in an environment of self-growth, achieved through socialization and spontaneous learning. School year is September–May.
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 112, Tue–Thu; 26, Fri/10:1
Administrator: Kelly Hollis
Tuition: Mornings (9 a.m.–11 a.m.) are $280/month and afternoons (12:45 p.m.–3:15 p.m.) are $260/month for Tue–Wed. Add Fridays (9 a.m.–1 p.m.) for $700 per year.
KinderCare Learning Center
3708 W. 44th St.
922-6727
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–6 years/Programs for infants, toddlers, preschool and pre-K
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: Capacity for 24/4:1, infants; 21/7:1, toddlers; 20/10:1, preschool; 20/10:1 pre-K
Administrator: Amanda Korolchuk
Tuition: Call for more information
Kinderstube German Immersion Preschool c/o Mayflower Church
106 E. Diamond Lake Rd.
651-353-5147
Ages/Programs: 3–5 years/German immersion preschool, half-day and full-day options
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 40/7:1
Administrator: Babett Larimer, director
Tuition: Varies
Kumi’s House of Children
3450 Irving Ave. S.
824-2717
Ages/Programs: 16 months–5 years/Montessori preschool
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 27/10:2, toddlers; 17:2, preschoolers
Administrator: Kumi Gunasekera
Tuition: $300–$1,000 depending on age and schedule
Lake Area Discovery Center at Annunciation Catholic School
525 W. 54th St.
823-4394
Ages/Programs: 3–5 years/Non-profit Christian-based early childhood program staffed by licensed teachers; part- and full-time schedules available; summer program begins in June
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 88/10:1
Administrator: Janet Miller, executive director
Tuition: Call for more information
Lake Harriet Christian Child Care Center
5009 Beard Ave. S.
926-2283
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–6 years/Full-day childcare and education
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 55/3:1, infant; 5:1, toddler; 9:1, preschooler
Administrator: Meredith LaCount
Tuition: Infants $343.40/week; toddlers $311.13/week; preschool $265.23/week. Tuition includes breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack, as well as all field trips.
Lake Harriet Montessori School
4501 Colfax Ave. S.
Ages/Programs: 33 months–6 years/Traditional Montessori, hands-on learning
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 42/5:1
Administrator: Gay Canseco
Tuition: $235/week full-time; $54/day part-time (three-day minimum); $34/half day a.m. or p.m. (four-day minimum)
Lake Harriet United Methodist Preschool
4901 Chowen Ave. S.
926-8043
Ages/Programs: 3–entering K/ 9 a.m.–11:30 a.m., 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; enrichment programs available
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 50/10:1
Administrator: Andrea Wright
Tuition: Call for more information
Linden Hills Child Care Center
4201 Sheridan Ave. S.
922-4501
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–5 years/Full or half day, five days per week
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 81/12:3, infants; 7:1, toddlers; 10:1,
preschoolers; 9:2, pre-K
Administrator: Robin Anderson
Tuition: Call for more information
Mayflower Early Childhood Center — Montessori Learning Environments
106 E. Diamond Lake Road
825-5914
Ages/Programs: 16 months–6 years/Toddler Community; Children’s House; Before and After Care; Summer Program
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 95/7:1; 10:1 child care
Administrator: Stephanie Melander
Tuition: $645–$1,175, depending on program and hours. Tuition assistance available. We are dedicated to economic diversity, currently offering $190,000 in financial aid based on need
Mount Olivet Preschool
5025 Knox Ave. S.
767-2216
mtolivet.org/education/preschool
Ages/Programs: 3–5/Christian preschool
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 100/7:1
Administrator: Linda Healy
Tuition: $220/month (two days/week); $275/month (three days/week); Rates subject to change for 2019-20
New Horizon Academy — Uptown
2431 Hennepin Ave. S.
354-2470
newhorizonacademy.net/location/minneapolis-uptown-hennepin-avenue
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–fourth grade/Learning programs for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, pre-kindergartners and school-aged kids; summer camps also available
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: Enrollment varies/4:1 infants; 6:1 toddlers; 10:1 preschool; 15:1 school-aged kids
Administrator: Precious Johnson
Tuition: Call for rates
New Horizon Academy — Lake Street
105 W. Lake St.
224-9249
newhorizonacademy.net/location/minneapolis-lake-street
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–fourth grade/Learning programs for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, pre-kindergartners and school-aged kids; summer camps also available
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: Enrollment varies/4:1 infants; 6:1 toddlers; 10:1 preschool; 15:1 school-aged kids
Administrator: Melanie Westlin
Tuition: Call for rates
Southwest KinderCare
3708 W. 44th St.
922-6727
kindercare.com/our-centers/minneapolis/mn/000721
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks – 6 years/Part-time and full-time programs designed for learning through play
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 87/4:1, infant; 7:1, toddler; 10:1, preschool and pre-K
Administrator: Amanda Korolchuk, center director
Tuition: Call for more information
Southwest Montessori School
5000 Washburn Ave. S.
920-2311
Ages/Programs: 3–6/Montessori pre-school, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten; before- and after-school child care
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 25/8:1
Administrator: Heather Ollila
Tuition: Varies according to schedule; call or email southwestmontessorischool@gmail.com for information
St. John’s Child Care Center
4842 Nicollet Ave. S.
827-1237
Ages/Programs:16 months–fourth grade/Preschool, day care and after-school programming
Child-to-staff ratio: 7:1 toddler; 10:1 preschool; 15:1 school-age
Administrator: Tina Shear
Tuition: $20/day for after-school care; Preschool is $240/month for three days per week and $215/month for two days per week; $292/week for toddlers; Preschool child care is $255/week for five days a week full-time
St. Peter’s Edina Early Childhood Center
5421 France Ave. S.
952-927-8400
stpetersedina.org/early-childhood-center-1
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks–5 years/Infants, waddlers (12-16 months), toddlers, early preschool, preschool, pre-kindergarten and High-5. Full-time care with education component
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 4:1 infants and waddlers; 7:1 toddlers and early preschool; 10:1 preschool, pre-kindergarten and High-5
Administrator: Tosca Grimm
Tuition: Call for more information
Sunshine Montessori School
4557 Colfax Ave. S.
827-4504
Ages/Programs: 16 months–6 years/Toddler House (16 months–38 months); Children’s House (33 months–6 years); before and after care; summer program
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 54/ 1:5 toddlers; 1:8 preschool
Administrator: Alanna Nelson
Tuition: Rates vary by age; visit sunshinemontessori.net/tuition for more information
Tayo Child Care Inc
312 W. Lake St., Suite 2931
825-1929
Ages/Programs: Infant through kindergarten/Part-time, full-time and after-school programs.
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 45/varies by age
Administrator: Brenda Felizarte
Tuition: Varies by age and length of school day
Temple Israel Early Childhood Center
2323 Fremont Ave. S.
377-8680
Ages/Programs: 16 months–5 years/ Two-, three- and five-day programs; early and afternoon care. Open until 6 p.m. Starts accepting applications in January for the following year.
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 107/6:1, toddler; 8:1, preschool
Administrator: Sharon Rosenberg-Scholl
Tuition: Pricing available on the website
Tierra Encantada – Windom
5750 Wentworth Ave.
869-4226
Ages/Programs: 6 weeks – 5 years/Spanish immersion
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 210/range 3:1 to 10:1, depending on age
Administrator: Alba Segura, center director
Tuition: Varies depending on age and schedule. Email windom@tierraencantada.com for tuition rate sheet.
Whittier Wildflowers Preschool
2608 Blaisdell Ave.
877-8992
Ages/Programs: Morning preschool for 2–5/9:00 a.m.–noon, 1-5 days/week. Optional lunch bunch (noon–1 pm.).
Enrollment/Child-to-staff ratio: 12 toddlers/1:6 or less; 15 preschool and 15 pre-K/1:7 or less
Administrator: Ann Hotz, director
Tuition: Fair-share model based on family size and incomes
CHARTER SCHOOLS AND PRIVATE ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS
Academy of Holy Angels
6600 Nicollet Ave. S., Richfield
798-2600
Grades/Program: 9–12
Enrollment/Average class size: 650/22
Administrators: Thomas Shipley, president; Heidi Foley, principal; Mark Melhorn, assistant principal/activities director
Tuition and Fees: Call or visit website
Tours/Open houses: Call admissions to schedule a tour. Open house from 6 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 (starts with activities fair).
School day: 7:50 a.m.–2:40 p.m.
Annunciation Catholic School
525 W. 54th St.
823-4394
Grades/Program: Pre-K–8 (see also early childhood listing for Lake Area Discovery Center at Annunciation Catholic School)
Enrollment/Average class size: 430/20 (K-8)
Principal: Jennifer Cassidy
Tuition: $5,200 (Parish Investment Rate); $6,790 (Standard Rate); family discounts and financial aid available
Tours/Open house: Call the school office to arrange a tour. Preview night Oct. 25.
School day: 8 a.m.–2:45 p.m. (K–8)
Extended day: 7 a.m.–6 p.m.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
2501 Highway 100, St. Louis Park
952-927-4176
Grades/Program: 7–12
Enrollment/Average class size: 1,166/23 (junior high) 21 (senior high)
Administrators: Adam Ehrmantraut, president; Susan Skinner, senior high principal; Claire Shea, junior high principal.
Tuition and Fees: Junior High: $12,635; Senior High: $14,470; International Students: $19,740; Technology Fee: $400; Registration Fee: $200; Graduation Fee: $150 (applied only to graduating seniors). Information reflects the tuition for the current school year.
Priority application deadline: Jan. 18
Tours/Open houses: Open houses: Oct. 15 (6 p.m.–8:30 p.m.), Jan. 7 (6 p.m.–8:30 p.m.), March 14 (8:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m.), May 2 (8:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m.). Learn more about visiting at bsmschool.org/admissions/visiting-campus
School day: 8 a.m.–2:40 p.m.
The Blake School
110 Blake Road S., Hopkins (Blake Campus — lower and middle school); 301 Peavey Lane, Wayzata (Highcroft Campus — lower school); 511 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis (Northrop Campus — upper school)
952-988-3420
Ages/Program: Pre-K–12
Enrollment/Average class size: 1,368/16
Administrator: Anne Stavney, head of school
Tuition: Go to website for more information
Tours/Admission events: Call to schedule a tour. Admissions events: Blake Campus: 9 a.m.–noon, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m.–7 p.m. Jan. 17; Highcroft Campus: 9 a.m.–noon Nov. 3, 5:30–7 p.m. Jan. 15; Northrop Campus: 1 p.m.–4 p.m. Nov. 3, 7 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Admissions events also scheduled throughout October at local libraries (more info at blakeschool.org)
School day: Varies by division
Extended day: Available, call for more information
Breck
123 Ottawa Ave. N., Golden Valley
763-381-8100
Grades: Preschool–grade 12 — all on one campus
Enrollment/Average class size: 1,150/16 (lower school), 16–18 (grades 5–12)
Administrators: Dr. Natalia Rico Hernández, head of school; Peg Bailey, lower school director; Sky Fauver, middle school director; Thomas Taylor, upper school director
Tuition and Fees (2018-19): $20,200, half-day preschool; $26,225 full-day preschool; $26,455 3/2 kindergarten program; $27,125 full-day kindergarten; $29,570 grades 1–4; $30,630 grades 5–8; $30,965 grades 9–11; $31,105 grade 12. Need-based financial aid available
Application deadline: Feb. 1 (Feb. 15 for financial aid)
Tours/Open houses: For individual tours or more information, call the admissions office (763-381-8200)/Open houses: 9 a.m.–noon Nov. 10, 5:30–8 p.m. Jan. 16; Parent/Students Spend a Morning at Breck from 9:30–11 a.m. Oct. 11; preschool–grade 12 curriculum information session from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Dec. 4; financial aid workshops 11 a.m.–noon Dec. 8 and Jan. 12
School day: 8:30 a.m.–3:15 p.m. After-school care and door-to-door busing available.
Avail Academy — Edina Campus
(Formerly Calvin Christian School)
4015 Inglewood Ave. S., Edina
952-927-5304
Grades/Program: K–8
Enrollment/average class size: 150/17
Principal: Steve Groen
Tuition: $7,450, three-day kindergarten; $8,950, four/five-day kindergarten; $9,995 grades 1–5; $10,200, grades 6-8; $750 building and debt fee per family; financial aid available
Tours/Open house: Call for a tour
School day: 8:50 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
Extended day: Before- and after-school care available on Thursday and Friday mornings beginning at 7:15 a.m. The after-school program runs until 5:30 p.m.
Partners with Lake Area Discovery Center for preschool
City of Lakes Waldorf School
2344 Nicollet Ave. S.
767-1502
Grades: Toddler, pre-K/K–8
Enrollment/Average class size: 285/20 (kindergarten); 24 (grades 1–8)
Administrator: Marti Stewart
Tuition: Rates vary for preschool, kindergarten, grades 1–5 and grades 6–8; email the admissions office at admissions@clws.org to request a tuition schedule or make inquiries about the tuition-assistance program
Application period: Nov. 1–Feb. 1; tuition-assistance applications due Feb. 15
Tours/Open Houses: Individual and group tours available daily (email the admissions office or visit clws.org/schedule-a-tour)
Extended day Pre-K-grade 8: Available 3 p.m.–5:30 p.m. ($8.50/hour); before care (grades K–8) 7:30 a.m. ($5/day)
School day: 8:30 a.m.–12:15/1:00 p.m. (Pre-K/kindergarten), with optional afternoons until 3 p.m.; 8:30 a.m.–3:20 p.m. (grades 1–8)
Carondelet Catholic School
2900 W. 44th St. (Lower Campus — pre-K–grade 2); 3210 W. 51st St. (Upper Campus — grades 3–8)
920-9075 (Lower Campus); 927-8673 (Upper Campus)
Grades: Pre-K–8
Enrollment/Average class size: 400/20
Principal: Sue Kerr
Tuition (2018-19): Ranges from $4,820 for half-day kindergarten to $7,350 for full-day kindergarten–grade 8. Discounted rate available for parishioners of Christ the King and St. Thomas the Apostle. School will give multi-student discount to parents of two or more children enrolled, with the discount increasing per child. Financial aid is available to eligible families, with priority given to active members of the parishes of Christ the King of St. Thomas the Apostle. Visit carondeletcatholicschool.com/tuition-financial-aid for more information.
Application deadline: Jan. 18
Tours/Open house: Contact the school anytime for a personal tour/Open house Nov. 8 at the Lower Campus
School day: 9:20 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (half-day kindergarten); 9:20 a.m.–3:45 p.m. (Lower Campus); 9:10 a.m.–3:55 p.m. (Upper Campus). Before- and after-school care available to registered Carondelet students in K–5 (located on the Lower Campus)
DeLaSalle High School
1 DeLaSalle Drive
676-7600
Grades: 9–12
Enrollment/Average class size: 750/22
Administrators: Barry Lieske, president; James Benson, principal
Tuition and fees (2018-19): Visit delasalle.com/about/business-office/tuition-financial-aid for more info
Application deadline: Feb. 15 for ninth-grade admission; financial-aid applications due Feb. 25
Tours/Open houses: Contact the Office of Admission at 676-7679 to schedule a personal tour. Open house scheduled from 7 p.m.–9 p.m. Oct. 29 and Jan. 16
School day: 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
Hennepin Elementary School (charter)
2123 Clinton Ave. S.
843-5050
Grades: K-4
Enrollment/Average class size: 338/25
Administrator: Mahrous Kandil, elementary school director
Tours/Open houses: Call to schedule a tour
School day: 8:45 a.m.–4:15 p.m.
Extended day: None.
Lake Country School (Montessori)
3755 Pleasant Ave. S.
827-3707
Grades: Preschool–8. Children’s House (ages 3–6); elementary (grades 1–6); junior high (grades 7–8)
Enrollment/Average class size: 300/28
Principal: Paulette Zoe
Tuition (2018-19): Ranges from $9,840 (half-day children’s house) to $17,760 (junior high). $125 yearly community fee. Tuition assistance available (information at lakecountryschool.org/tuition-assistance)
Application deadline: Feb. 1
Tours/Open Houses: Lake Country hosts visits for parents, without their children, from 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m. on Tuesdays (sign up at lakecountryschool.org/request-an-observation). Admissions information night scheduled for Nov. 1 from 7 p.m.–9 p.m. at the school
School Day: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Younger is half day — noon
Extended day programs available for students of all ages (information at lakecountryschool.org/extended)
Minnehaha Academy
1345 Mendota Heights Road, Mendota Heights, 55120 (Upper Campus — grades 9–12); 4200 W. River Parkway (Lower & Middle School — Pre-K–grade 8)
729-8321 (Upper Campus); 721-3359 (Lower & Middle School)
Grades/Program: Pre-K–12
Enrollment/Average class size: Varies depending on grade and class
Administrators: Donna Harris, president; Jason Wenschlag, Upper School principal; Karen Balmer, Lower & Middle School principal
Applications deadline: The school will accept applications until openings in each grade level are filled; financial aid application priority deadline is Feb. 15
Tours/Open houses: Call the office of admission at 728-7722 or email the office at admission@MinnehahaAcademy.net to schedule a tour. Tours can also be scheduled online at info.minnehahaacademy.net/personal-tour-request. Lower & Middle School Open House: Oct. 25 and Jan. 24 at 6:45 p.m.; Upper School Open House: Oct. 22 and Jan. 28 at 6:45 p.m. More information can be found at minnehahaacademy.net/admissions/visitcampus
School day: Upper School: 8:15 a.m.–2:35 p.m.; Lower and Middle School: 8:40 a.m.–3:10 p.m.
Pilgrim Lutheran School
3901 1st Ave. S.
825-5375
Grades/Programs: Pre-K–8/Small Christian school; all-day preschool; Minnesota Nonpublic School Accrediting Association accredited; Minnesota Independent School Forum member
Enrollment/Average class size: 88/15
Principal: Michelle Cambrice
Tuition: $4,000; financial aid available
Tours: Call for more information
Extended day: None
School Day: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Stonebridge World School (charter)
4530 Lyndale Ave. S.
877-7400
Ages/Program: K–7; Global and arts focus; hallmarks of the school include small class sizes, full-day Kindergarten, extended school day, art, technology and gym
Enrollment/Average class size: 250/16–20 for K–5, 25–35 grades 6 and 7
Principal: Barbara Novy, executive director
Tours: Call to schedule a tour and ask for Shannon Lawler
School day: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Extended day: Free before-school drop-off program starts at 7:15 a.m.
— Guide compiled by Dylan Thomas, Eric Best, Michelle Bruch and Nate Gotlieb