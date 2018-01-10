Crashing the streetwear market

Armatage resident and Crashed Ice athlete Myriam Trepanier sports a Saint Minneapolis long-sleeve shirt on a practice run at The Factory skate and BMX park in Northeast. Photo by Anna Rajdl

Derek and Natalie Bolden want to highlight the culture of the Twin Cities.

They found a partner in local Red Bull Crashed Ice skater Myriam Trepanier.

The Boldens, a husband-wife duo who live in Armatage, founded the apparel brand Saint Minneapolis earlier this year. They’re partnering with Trepanier, a fellow Armatage resident, for this season’s Crashed Ice races, sponsoring her and designing her uniform.

The Boldens are also planning to have a presence at the Red Bull Crashed Ice races Jan. 19–20 in St. Paul.

“Our whole premise of our company is uncovering the unexpected,” Derek Bolden said. “Crashed Ice certainly fits into that motto.”

Derek had been making T-shirts for years before he and Natalie started Saint Minneapolis. He said he saw space in the local market for streetwear.

“We give a nod to the old school and pay homage when we can,” the Saint Minneapolis website says. “We also look to the future to create something new. We are inspired by the pioneers who paved the way and the curiosity of those who continue to explore. ”

Derek and Natalie worked on the brand throughout the first half of 2017 and launched it July 2.

Natalie said their goal with the brand is in part to shine a light on the Twin Cities.

“It’s really about partnering with the people who live here and work here,” she said.

The idea, Derek and Natalie said, is that their clothing collections will have limited runs. They also hope to work with local artists on designs.

Sales have been driven by social media, with most coming online and at events. Derek and Natalie also sell apparel at Atmosfere, an apparel store in the North Loop.

Natalie said other streetwear brands have been helping them along, noting the community that supports streetwear in the cities.

Derek and Natalie connected with Trepanier at the Armatage Festival this past August. They followed each other on Instagram and, eventually, Trepanier brought up the idea of sponsorship.

Trepanier, 31, is a native of Saint-Michel-de-Bellechasse, a small Canadian town near Quebec City. She moved to Minnesota in 2005 to play college hockey for the University of Minnesota Duluth, where she won a national championship in 2008.

Trepanier said she first heard about Crashed Ice when the tour stopped in Quebec City before she went to college. She was interested in participating then, she said, but didn’t want to risk injury.

In January 2015, Trepanier took second at an open ice-cross competition at Afton Alps and qualified for a spot on the Crashed Ice tour. She finished seventh in her first event, held a week later in St. Paul.

Trepanier took third overall on the Crashed Ice tour in 2015–2016, a finish that included a victory at the event in Quebec City. She competed in four events last season, winning the St. Paul event and again finishing third overall.

Trepanier trains on rollerblades at The Factory BMX Park in Northeast. She also trains at Tangletown CrossFit on the skating treadmill at ETrain in Bloomington.

She said the sport combines two sports that she likes in skating and downhill skiing, noting the average speeds of 25 miles per hour.

“It’s such a rush of adrenaline when you go down the track,” she said.

Her new jersey features the traditional Canadian maple leaf and “Saint Minneapolis Clothing Co.” emblazoned on the jersey’s center. Trepanier said she’s proud to represent both Minnesota and Canada.

Visit saintminneapolis.com to learn more about the brand.