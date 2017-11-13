50th & France adds an artisan Winter Market

A new Winter Market will appear in the 50th & France shopping district highlighting artists curated by the Edina Art Center.

“They do such amazing work,” said Art Center General Manager Michael Frey. “We want these artists to be recognized and have their work out there.”

Artisan stocking stuffers will appear alongside food vendors like Groveland Confections, Snappy Dog Salsa and Kettle Creek Kitchen at the Edina 5-0 Mall, located between Title Nine and Annika Bridal Boutique off West 50th Street.

The market runs Nov. 25 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

As another enticement to draw shoppers to 50th & France, College Nannies & Tutors will provide free childcare with activities like gingerbread house-making and cookie decorating at the Lunds & Byerly’s loft above Caribou Coffee.

The event is a partnership between the Edina Art Center and 50th & France Business Association. For more information and childcare registration, visit 50thandfrance.com.

Artwork by Melinda Wolff