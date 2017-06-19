Roundup: Pride Parade viewing parties

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis

Pride rooftop parade parties

While the annual Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade still draws a big crowd streetside, many are opting to take in the festivities from the comfort of a rooftop. Rooftop parade viewing parties not only offer a bird’s-view of the parade, they also offer drinks, food, DJs and drag queens galore.

When: Sunday, June 25, parade begins at 11 a.m.

Pride in the Sky: Twin Cities promoters Flip Phone always throw a mean rooftop party. For Pride, it hosts a day of food, drinks, all-day DJ sets and a party til sundown on Crave’s swanky rooftop, with half of ticket sales benefiting GLBT community organization OutFront Minnesota.

When: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Where: Crave rooftop, 825 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $10 (includes a complimentary Absolut cocktail or Bud Light)

Info: facebook.com/flipphone

Bitch N Brunch Pride Party: Minneapolis drag queen Bitch Flowers hosts her annual party on Seven’s rooftop, complete with brunch, two full bars, live sets by DJ Greenery and a kid-friendly environment.

When: 9 a.m.–11 p.m.

Where: Steakhouse Sushi Ultralounge Skybar, 700 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $10 advance or $15 door (includes a complimentary mimosa or bloody mary); kids 8 and younger free

Info: eventbrite.com

Love on Top: Bey Dance Party & Rooftop Parade Viewing: Flip Phone also hosts this 21+ party, which features a Beyoncé-inspired set from DJ Miss Brit and half of ticket sales benefiting OutFront Minnesota.

When: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Union Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $10 (includes a complimentary Absolut cocktail or Bud Light)

Info: facebook.com/flipphone

Saints & Sinners Pride Patio Party & MiX Rooftop Parade Viewing Party: Mercy at Le Méridien Chambers hotel hosts parties on its street-level patio and rooftop, including appearances by drag queens Coco Montrese and Kimora Blac of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame and local favorites Sunny Kiriyama and Julia Starr, plus DJ sets from Leif and Lenka Paris and a brunch buffet.

When: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Where: Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $5 at the door (includes a complimentary Absolut cocktail or mimosa)

Info: facebook.com/mercympls

North Star Bicycle Festival

Every year, the North Star Bicycle Festival gathers hundreds of cyclists and thousands of spectators for a weeklong series of races, health and wellness expos and entertainment across Minnesota. Dubbed the North Star Grand Prix, the professional bicycle races feature teams from across the country and as far away as New Zealand and Argentina, starting with trials in St. Paul on June 14 before heading to Cannon Falls, Uptown Minneapolis, Mankato and Stillwater. Spectator events at each stop include live music, food trucks, beer gardens, a bike expo, health and wellness expos and interactive programming, plus an amateur race in Stillwater and a ride benefiting Special Olympics Minnesota as part of the Minneapolis event.

When: June 14–18, including June 16 in Minneapolis

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

Info: northstarbicyclefestival.com

“Shift”

Tap is one of the oldest forms of dance, but thanks to innovators like Kaleena Miller, it continues to evolve. The Twin Cities tapper and choreographer, who was recently named one of Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch,” brings her unconventional approach to her second evening-length production since her solo debut, 2016’s “Here and Now.”

While that show signified defiance through agitated movements and improvisation, the concept behind Miller’s latest work rebels against one of tap’s standard practices. Instead of creating a dance to a pre-existing song, “Shift” challenges four different musicians, including jazz drummer J.T. Bates and hip-hop duo Kill the Vultures, to create an original soundtrack to accompany the same dance. The sure-to-be lively performance by Miller and her dance troupe will be accompanied by a different composition each night.

When: Thursday, June 22–Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave.

Cost: $20 advance, $24 door, $15 students, ARTshare members free, or $60 for all four performances

Info: southerntheater.org

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Among the best-known works of famed German composer Felix Mendelssohn is his magical, dreamlike composition for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” In honor of the Bard’s 400th birthday, the classic romantic comedy that centers around four young lovers caught in a quarrel between the king and queen of the faeries has been reimagined as a ballet by the Metropolitan Ballet of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The show features original choreography by Jennifer Hart, whose spirited arrangements reflect the precision and lightness of the composition. The show opens with “A Classic Gala” featuring performances from “The Black Swan,” “Spectre de la Rose,” “Afternoon of a Faun” and more.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 at 3 p.m.

Where: Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $39–$79

Info: 800-982-2787, hennepintheatretrust.org

Pride Week Drag Shows

Local fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have lucked out — a cavalcade of drag queens from the hit reality competition are touching down at this year’s Twin Cities Pride week.

On Wednesday, season 4 and “All Stars 1” favorite Latrice Royale performs alongside several top Minnesota drag queens at Hell’s Kitchen (80 S. 9th St., 9 p.m., 21+, $18 advance, $20 door at eventbrite.com).

On Friday, Aja from the current season of the show will perform at Flip Phone’s “Planet Glitter” event at Union (731 Hennepin Ave., 9 p.m., 21+, $10–$18 advance at eventbrite.com) and season 6 queen BenDeLaCreme will perform at Lush’s block party (990 Central Ave. NE, 9 p.m. & 11:30 p.m., 21+, $10 at lushmpls.com).

On Saturday, Valentina from the show’s current season will perform along with Max of season 7 at Flip Phone’s “XXL Pride” party at First Avenue (701 N. 1st Ave., 9 p.m., 18+, $12 advance, $14 door) and BenDeLaCreme and Shangela of seasons 2 and 3 will perform at Lush (9 p.m.–11:30 p.m., 21+, $15, lushmpls.com).

On Sunday, Kimora Blac from season 9 and Coco Montrese of season 5 and “All Stars 2” will perform at Mercy’s Pride patio party (901 Hennepin Ave., 9 a.m.–3 p.m., $5 at the door).

Plus, “Drag Race” judge Carson Kressley will host the Saloon’s block party main stage on Friday and Saturday (830 Hennepin Ave., noon–2 a.m. daily, $20 each day at saloonmn.com).

When: June 21–25

Where: Various locations

Cost: $10–$20

“Jimmie Durham: At the Center of the World”

“At the Center of the World” marks the first exhibition in more than two decades from Jimmie Durham since his self-imposed exile to Italy.

The work of the 76-year-old, American-born artist of Cherokee heritage examines the idea of citizenship, the connection between art and activism and the role of art and artists in society through witty wordplay and totemic sculptures made from wood, stone and found animal skulls painted in bright colors and embellished with beads.

Following its debut at L.A.’s Hammer Museum, the retrospective of 175 works from the artist’s body of work — including prints, collage, drawings, photography, video and sculptures — has made its way to the Walker Art Center, where its timing couldn’t be more apt. The Walker recently ignited controversy with its installation (and subsequent dismantling) in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden of “Scaffold,” an artwork that was partially based on the gallows used to execute 38 Dakota men in Mankato in 1862.

With his history as an activist critical of the U.S. government and his leadership in the American Indian Movement of the 1970s, Durham’s work is as relevant today as it was 40 years ago.

When: June 22–Oct. 8

Where: Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free with museum admission ($14 adults, discounts available)

Info: walkerart.org