I (heart) shopping local

Rings designed by Betty Jager of Minneapolis, one of the many local and national jewelers featured at Walker Art Center's Feb. 4 Jewelry Mart. Submitted image

When it comes to gift shopping for Valentine’s Day, skip the chocolate and flowers in favor of something unique and handmade. In the weeks leading up to the holiday, a handful of storefronts are hosting Valentine’s pop-up events featuring gift-ready goods by Minnesota makers.

Showroom Valentine’s Pop-up

The Uptown shop, which exclusively sells clothing and accessories by Minnesota designers, hosts a pop-up event featuring new jewelry by 3 Jäg Design, hand-dyed dresses by Kindred Folk and steel-cut oatmeal makers 3 Bear Oats.

Where: 615 W. Lake St.

When: 5 p.m.–7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Walker Art Center’s Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart

The Walker’s annual Jewelry Mart is a one-day event featuring artful wares by local and national jewelers. For this year’s edition, they’ve added accessories into the mix, including hats by Ruby3’s Anna Lee, knit accessories by Maggie Thompson of Makwa Studio, and hand-dyed scarves by ScarfShop’s Martha McQuade.

Where: Skyline Room, 1750 Hennepin Ave.

When: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Hazel & Rose Valentine’s Pop-up

The sustainable-fashion boutique will host Foxglove Market & Studio with a selection of locally sourced, chemical-free floral arrangements as well as special package in partnership with local chocolatier Mademoiselle Miel.

Where: 945 Broadway Ave. NE.

When: 5 p.m.–7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9; continues Feb. 10–11

Valentine’s Shopping Day in Uptown

Uptown Minneapolis shops are coming together for a day of discounts, prizes and refreshments to encourage Valentine gift shopping. Featured shops include Local Motion, Goorin Bros. Hat Shop, John Fluevog Shoes, See Eyewear, the Spectacle Shoppe, Fjällräven, Arc’teryx and more. Look for red balloons, which notates participating shops.

Where: Along Hennepin Ave. S.

When: Thursday, Feb. 9

Hewing Hotel Valentine’s Pop-ups

North Loop’s new boutique hotel hosts two days of pop-up shopping events for Valentine’s Day. On Saturday, it features Minny + Paul’s Valentine’s-themed gift boxes, which feature a curated mix of Minnesota-made goods. On Sunday, shop locally made gifts from Goldfine Jewelry, Thumbs Cookies and UrbanUndercover lingerie.

Where: 300 N. Washington Ave.

When: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Feb. 12

Mill City Farmer’s Market: Valentine’s Market

The weekly farmer’s market will be brimming with great gift ideas during this special Valentine’s market. Shop hats by Celina Kane, semi-precious-stone jewelry by Annika Kaplan and unique wooden utensils by CrookedWood, plus natural body products, knit accessories, seasonal flower arrangements, hand-glazed ceramics, pickled vegetables, hand-cured meats and cocktails samples by Wander North Distillery.

Where: Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St.

When: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11

Kit and Ace Valentine’s Pop-up

The North Loop athleisure shop hosts a day of shopping from local makers featuring Danielle Sakry’s luxe leather handbags, UrbanUndercover lingerie and East Fourth Street, whose sustainable jewelry line is made from recycled precious metals and recycled or fair-trade gemstones and diamonds.

Where: 113 N. Washington Ave. #200

When: 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11

Info: kitandace.com

My Sister’s Self-Love Shopping Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the philanthropic Uptown shop hosts an event that encourages shoppers to embrace themselves, with free brews from City Girl Coffee, donuts from Glam Doll and a free gift for anyone who stops in the store.

Where: 1616 W. Lake St.

When: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11

Galentine’s Day Sale

Local jeweler Larissa Loden puts a female-centric spin on Valentine’s Day with a shopping event hosted at her Northrup King Building studio, featuring 25 percent off all designs and free liège waffles with purchase.

Where: 1500 Jackson St. NE. #265

When: 4 p.m.–9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13

Salon Stella Valentine’s Pop-up

Local vintage vendor Tandem Vintage teams up with Minneapolis jewelry line LaLunette for a romantic pop-up sale featuring all things retro and feminine, including vintage lingerie, robes, pajamas, dresses, and delicate jewelry. Friday night’s kickoff event features sips, snacks and gift card giveaways from Salon Stella.

Where: 654 19th Ave. NE.

When: 4 p.m.–10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; 10 a.m.–5 p.m Saturday, Feb. 4