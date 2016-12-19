Charitable giving guide

Somewhere between the spirit of giving inspired by the holiday season and this being the last chance to do any tax write-offs sits a perfect storm for the flurry of donations that go toward charitable organizations at the end of each year.

This year, with uncertainty over how social service organizations will fare in a new presidential administration and a disconcerting rise in anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic rhetoric around the country, there’s an even more urgent push toward making sure groups that provide support and advocacy for the most marginalized among us have the funding they need.

Choosing where to give is going to vary with each person depending on what they’re really passionate about, but here’s a list of organizations doing work to ensure we don’t leave anybody behind.