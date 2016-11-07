Life in a gallery

It may not be the protocol for most other art spaces in town, but it’s best to email Pete Driessen before planning a visit to his TuckUnder Projects gallery in the Fulton neighborhood.

That’s because TuckUnder is located in the garage tucked under Driessen’s 1950s-era home, which in 2012 he converted into a white-box gallery space for exhibiting the work of his fellow local artists. TuckUnder has since expanded to include other, even less conventional exhibition spaces in and around the York Avenue house, including Driessen’s cramped downstairs bathroom (the Leaky Sink Gallery) and living area, the raspberry patch near his driveway, a second garage on the alley and even his front yard.

The Southwest Journal caught up with Driessen in late October to check out the last shows of the season (including “Flat Earth Society,” paintings by Justin Quinn appearing in the main gallery through Nov. 13) and talk about what it’s like to live in a gallery. (The interview has been edited and condensed.)

Southwest Journal: Tell me about the origin of TuckUnder Projects. What inspired you to turn your garage into a gallery?

Driessen: I think my inspiration came from the need to be able to exhibit my work. And also I was in survival mode as an artist — attempting to get exhibitions, attempting to get listened to by curators. And that was not happening. So, I wanted to begin developing my own platform for showing my work and documenting my work in a gallery format.