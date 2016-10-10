Kenwood essentials

The Kenwood neighborhood is a something of island on the map of Minneapolis.
Situated between two lakes, Kenwood’s stately homes and gently curving streets are isolated from the rest of the city grid by water, parkland and a railroad corridor. By car, there are just five ways in or out.
But the neighborhood is rich with natural amenities. That railroad corridor (future home to the Southwest Light Rail Transit line) also hosts the Kenilworth Trail, one of the city’s most-popular bicycle and pedestrian paths. There is the manicured parkland surrounding Lake of the Isles on one side of the neighborhood and the wilder East Cedar Lake Beach and its surrounding woods on the other. And 32-acre Kenwood Park is among the city’s best, a mix of hillside groves and meadows with a playground, softball field and tennis courts.
A small commercial district boasts The Kenwood, Birchbark Books and the Bockley Gallery — any one of them reason enough to visit the neighborhood.
Points of interest include the so-called Mary Tyler Moore house, famous from the opening credits of actress’s eponymous 1970s sitcom, at the corner of West 21st Street and Kenwood Parkway.
Half a mile north on Kenwood Parkway is the landmark Kenwood Water Tower built in 1910 to serve the area around Lowry Hill.
The brick-and-stone tower used to disguise a steel water tank. A proposal in the 1970s to convert the tower into condominiums was defeated, and after being designated a local historic site in 1980 the tower has been used for city storage.
Neighborhood rundown
Boundaries: Kenwood’s borders touch Cedar Lake on the west, Lake of the Isles on the east and the canal that runs between them on the south. The neighborhood’s territory runs north along Kenwood Parkway up to Morgan Avenue South.
Get involved: The Kenwood Isles Area Association meets 7 p.m.–8:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month (except for August) at the Kenwood Recreation Center, 2101 W. Franklin Ave.
Demographics: The Kenwood neighborhood’s population was 1,537 in 2014, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau figures compiled by Minnesota Compass. The median household income in 2014 was $105,703.