Kenwood essentials

The Kenwood neighborhood is a something of island on the map of Minneapolis.

Situated between two lakes, Kenwood’s stately homes and gently curving streets are isolated from the rest of the city grid by water, parkland and a railroad corridor. By car, there are just five ways in or out.

But the neighborhood is rich with natural amenities. That railroad corridor (future home to the Southwest Light Rail Transit line) also hosts the Kenilworth Trail, one of the city’s most-popular bicycle and pedestrian paths. There is the manicured parkland surrounding Lake of the Isles on one side of the neighborhood and the wilder East Cedar Lake Beach and its surrounding woods on the other. And 32-acre Kenwood Park is among the city’s best, a mix of hillside groves and meadows with a playground, softball field and tennis courts.

A small commercial district boasts The Kenwood, Birchbark Books and the Bockley Gallery — any one of them reason enough to visit the neighborhood.

Points of interest include the so-called Mary Tyler Moore house, famous from the opening credits of actress’s eponymous 1970s sitcom, at the corner of West 21st Street and Kenwood Parkway.

Half a mile north on Kenwood Parkway is the landmark Kenwood Water Tower built in 1910 to serve the area around Lowry Hill.