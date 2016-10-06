How to eat locally year round

The seasons are changing and the crisp feeling of fall is in the air. It’s the time for bonfires, changing leaves, and pumpkins!

It is a beautiful time of the year, but fall also signifies the coming of winter. If maintaining your local food mantra is challenging during the winter, there are many things you can do now to preserve the harvest.

One of the oldest and simplest ways to preserve an abundance of produce for the winter is blanching. Blanching is done by boiling veggies for short periods of time and submerging them in ice water to stop the cooking. This process kills enzymes that degrade the food, therefore retaining its quality.

Once blanched, produce can be frozen for up to six months without any nutritional loss. One thing to keep in mind when blanching is that not all veggies are created equal. Root crops like carrots and beets will take longer to blanch, while more delicate greens such as kale or Swiss chard might take less than a minute.