A neighborhood for all seasons

Cradled by a lake, parks and parkways, Kenwood neighborhood is a charming place to take a walk. To help you explore Kenwood, I’ve outlined a route that will introduce you to local businesses, a mix of house styles, historic landmarks and, of course, nature!

Kenwood walking tour Distance: 3 miles Time: Plan one hour for walking the loop and extra time for stopping to enjoy the highlights along the way.

Starting at the intersection of West Franklin and Logan avenues, walk west toward Oliver Avenue. Turn left onto Penn Avenue South. Turn left onto West 21st Street.

Birchbark Books

2115 W. 21st St.

birchbarkbooks.com

The moment you step into Birchbark Books, you know you’ve entered a special place. Committed to being a good neighbor, this is a perfect stop on your Kenwood walk. Owned by award-winning author Louise Erdrich, who is an enrolled Turtle Mountain Chippewa, the bookstore is proud to support Native American staff, authors and artists.

Within its walls you’ll find carefully curated book titles, handmade jewelry, a birch loft for kids, beautiful paintings and comfy chairs. Walking through the store, I was given a warm welcome by the people who keep this independent bookstore running. Handwritten notes posted by many of the books lining their shelves is another way they engage their customers. The store is open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily, so plan your walk accordingly!