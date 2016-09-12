Smart solutions for a small kitchen

You can have your dream kitchen in a tiny space if you plan ahead and make a few tradeoffs. That’s what Suzanne Swanson did. Swanson’s 1924 South Minneapolis house had an 11-by-9.5-foot kitchen with the original cast iron sink suspended from a wall, minimal counter space, and even less natural light. The gas range dated from the 1940s, and there was no dishwasher.

The placement of the doorway from the dining room, next to an exterior wall, left no space for cabinets along that wall. Swanson made do with a rolling metal cart to hold her coffee pot and microwave. Last year, she decided to take on a remodel that would yield more storage, counter space and light without expanding the room an inch.

Swanson collected photos of other kitchens she admired. She researched her appliance choices long and hard before bringing in Bluestem Construction of Minne- apolis, which had remodeled her bathroom in 2012.

Based on what Swanson wanted and needed to make the kitchen work for her, Bluestem gave her three design ideas with budgets to match. Swanson chose one that moved the dining room doorway to the right, widening it with a graceful arch