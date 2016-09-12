Magnificent seven

Seven Minneapolis homes will be featured on this year’s AIA Minnesota Home By Architects Tour planned for Sept. 17 & 18.
Overall, the ninth-annual self-guided tour show- cases 17 homes throughout the metro area. It’s an opportunity for the architects to discuss their design processes and how they collaborated to fulfill their clients’ visions for their homes.
During the tour, visitors can meet the design teams and ask the architects questions about the homes. The tour features a range of home sizes and styles.
3817 SHERIDAN AVE. S.
Design team: Lars Peterssen, Gabriel Keller, Ted Martin, Jason Briles and Brent Nelson of Peterssen/Keller Architecture
Project type: New construction
Featured sponsors: Elevation Homes, Warner’s Stellian Appliances, Alpine Hardwood
Overview: This home overlooks Lake Calhoun, and it was built to maximize its view of the lake and the city’s skyline. The house has an oddly shaped lot, so the designers set it back from the street and designed three pavilions connected by transparent garden spaces. It also features an inner courtyard with a swimming pool. The exterior has a combination of light stucco, marble, dark cedar siding and metal accents.
4216 VINCENT AVE. S.
Design team: Eric Odor and Joe Messier of SALA Architects
Project type: New construction
Featured sponsors: Marvin Windows & Doors, Grateful Beds Landscape Design
Overview: This house is featured in a story for the Southwest Journal Home Improvement Guide by Eric Odor. Described as a “little phoenix [that] rose out of the ashes of an incinerated landfill on a tight urban lot in Linden Hills,” the 1,950-square-foot house was designed to blend in with the neighborhood while adding new energy. In promotional materials for the tour, designers wrote: “Its blend of galvanized metal, ipe and periwinkle lap siding clearly make it the perky new kid on the block!”
4320 WEST LAKE HARRIET PARKWAY
Design team: Christopher Strom and Stacy Kreig
Project type: New construction
Featured sponsors: Marvin Windows & Doors
Overview: The 380-square-foot project is an accessory dwelling unit located near Lake Harriet that serves as an extra space for visiting family and friends. It features vaulted ceilings and compact appliances that serve the space well.
5138 HUMBOLDT AVE. S.
Design team: Tim Quigley, Bob LeMoine and Alyssa Portz
Project type: New construction
Featured sponsors: Marvin Windows and Doors
Overview: The house was designed for an empty-nester couple that has long lived in the neighborhood. It features a modern design but was scaled to appropriately fit into the neighborhood. It has many sustainable features, including strong insulation, LED lighting, a rain garden and permeable pavers.
4043 ABBOTT AVE. S.
Design team: Christian Dean and Katy Dale
Project type: New construction
Feature sponsors: Marvin Windows & Doors
Overview: A new Green Star-certified home in Linden Hills featuring a solar array on its rooftop. The home was also designed to fit well into its lot and features sustainable landscaping.
2736 42ND AVE. S.
Design team: John Barbour, Kurt Gough, Jackie Millea, Lisa Antennuci, Beth Halstenson and Benjamin Olsen of Shelter Architecture
Project type: New construction
Featured sponsors: Erotas Building Corp., Marvin Windows & Doors
Overview: The architects designed a contemporary house with clean lines for a lot in the Seward neighborhood. The project initially was going to be a renovation, but poor housing conditions prompted the design team to move ahead with new construction instead.
4820 EMERSON AVE. S.
Design team: Daniel Nepp of TEA2 Architects
Project type: Remodel and addition
Featured sponsors: Pella Windows & Doors, Bunkers & Associates, ORIJIN Stone
Overview: The goal of the remodel was to expand the footprint of the 1911 Arts & Crafts cottage, which boasts dark-stained white oak and red oak flooring. Designers worked to preserve a large oak tree and the back yard for the addition. The remodel and addition opened up spaces in the house and made way for a new family room and larger master bedroom upstairs.
***
IF YOU GO
What: AIA Minnesota’s 9th-Annual Homes by Architects Tour
When: Sept. 17 & 18, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. each day
Where: Seventeen homes throughout the Twin Cities, including seven in Minneapolis
Tickets: Advance until noon on Sept. 16, $15; weekend of event, $20; one- home tour, $10
Website: HomesByArchitects.org