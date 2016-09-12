Magnificent seven

Seven Minneapolis homes will be featured on this year’s AIA Minnesota Home By Architects Tour planned for Sept. 17 & 18.

Overall, the ninth-annual self-guided tour show- cases 17 homes throughout the metro area. It’s an opportunity for the architects to discuss their design processes and how they collaborated to fulfill their clients’ visions for their homes.

During the tour, visitors can meet the design teams and ask the architects questions about the homes. The tour features a range of home sizes and styles.