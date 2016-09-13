Chasing ghosts

Institutions of higher learning must look both forward and backward. To prepare a new generation to take charge in the world, professors instill students with the knowledge of generations past.

Organizers of the 2016 Minneapolis College of Art and Design Faculty Biennial, the campus-wide exhibition that welcomed students back to school for the fall semester, encouraged the 50 or so participating MCAD faculty members to look back, posing this question: “What artistic ghosts are you chasing?”

For studio arts professor Brad Jirka, answering that question meant tipping his hat to artistic forebears — “from the Futurist and Dadaist to the Minimal and ‘shock’ artist” — but also crediting some of the craftsmen who passed on the technical know-how that goes into creations like a 3-D printed interactive sculpture that, constructed of orange plastic and a shiny tin can, looks something like a toy nuclear reactor for a Fisher Price-scale city. Press a button, watch the digital timer count down and, at zero, the spherical “reactor” blows out a cloud of smoke — cute, maybe, but also creepy four years after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

Poet and artist Andrea Jenkins, an adjunct faculty member, name-checks Eryka Badu and Harriet Tubman, whom she reflected on while creating a mixed-media installation about the intersection of black women, commerce and social justice, a piece also inspired by a December 2014 Black Lives Matter protest that closed stores at the Mall of America. A collage of black celebrities and cut up shopping bags displayed next to a podium piled with handbags and purses hints at the two ways to read the phrase “Bag Lady” in the piece’s title: the empowered consumer in the mall or the victim of harsher economic realities on the street.