A phoenix rises

She paused, then said, “What if I tear it down?” As it turned out she didn’t want a large home, so it seemed like the numbers might work for her. After I provided some ballpark figures for new construction she decided to make a go of it, and I was going to be her architect. That’s when the fun began.

She wanted a modest home that would reflect the scale and character of the neighborhood, but not mirror it.

She wanted a fresh, contemporary companion to her more traditional neighbors, one that would inject new life and animation to the street while still respecting the wisdom of its era. The final design resulted in two bedrooms, two baths and a laundry up and a main level with a mudroom, bath, office, stair gallery, kitchen/living/ dining room and sunroom with built-in seating. And all of this in 1,950 square feet on two levels.

There would be another 750 square feet of finished space below grade with a half bath, an art room and a play space as well as an amphitheater exit to the descending yard and its pool and pool house. There would also be a one-car attached garage and decks and porches, fore and aft, for mingling with the neighbors and keeping an eye on the street.

Environmentally, we were looking for sustainability and energy efficiency. We specified staggered stud framing with closed-cell spray foam insulation for the exterior walls to reduce thermal bridging and make the house as tight as possible. The contractor was to meticu- lously seal up any leaks, week by week, and end with a blower door test to reveal any that might have been missed. Then we selected high efficiency mechanicals and appliances as well as low flow plumbing fixtures. And we specified sustainable versions of mate- rials plucked from the palette of the neighborhood such as permeable pavers, galvanized metal roofing, ipe decking and cement board lap siding.