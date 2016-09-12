A dream basement in Kenwood

Heather Mogo loathed spending time in the “creepy old basement” of her family’s Kenwood home. She would venture down there to do laundry, but that was about it.

She and husband Frank Moga bought the turreted 1890s house near Lake of the Isles a dozen years before turning their attention to the basement. The Mogas Loon Architects had worked with Chris McGuire, production director of Vujovich Design Build in Minneapolis, on several remodeling projects before turning their attention to the basement. They trusted him to turn it into a more useful and welcoming space.

The parents of Ben, age 10, and Luke,6, also wanted to give their boys somewhere to burn off some energy. So they divided the basement lengthwise into two sections, one for an indoor hockey rink and the other for a family room.

They outfitted the 36-by-11-foot rink with HockeyShot Extreme Glide Synthetic Ice, a flooring material on which the boys could play in skates or stocking feet.They also installed rein- forced maple walls that would look good and withstand the impact of flying pucks and crashing kids. Maple panels cover the ceiling over the rink as well, hiding the mechanicals while offering easy access to them.

On one end of the rink, Frank Moga suspended a vinyl hockey shooting tarp with holes cut out at varying heights to catch pucks and drop them into a pocket for easy retrieval. A regulation-size net stands at the other end. The openings to the family room, near either end of the rink, have floor-to-ceiling netting that can be pulled across to keep the pucks on the “ice.”

When they tire of hockey, the boys can ride their bikes in the oval created by the wall between the rink and family room. When they’re really spent, they settle into comfortable seating and play videogames or watch movies on a wall- mounted screen at one end of the family room. Exercise equipment occupies the center of the room, with a second wall- mounted TV and more seating at the opposite end.