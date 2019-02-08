Loppet draws thousands to Theodore Wirth, Chain of Lakes

The big chill lifted just in time for organizers of the annual Loppet cross-country ski festival, held Jan. 31–Feb. 3 at locations around Southwest Minneapolis.

Thousands of bikers, skiers and snowshoers participated in the 20 events throughout the weekend, from a 37-kilometer cross-country ski race to a 10-kilometer snowshoe race. Other events included fat bike races, a snow sculpture contest and skijoring (a race in which a dog pulls a person on skis).

The snow and subsequent cold in the week before the festival worked out well for organizers, according to Loppet Foundation Marketing and Communications Coordinator Alora Jones. She thanked the 50-plus volunteers who helped shovel the courses in the week before the festival.

Here’s a look at a few events from the festival.